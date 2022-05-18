Sky releases teaser clip of Sir Kenneth Branagh as Boris Johnson in Covid drama

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Sky releases teaser clip of Sir Kenneth Branagh as Boris Johnson in Covid drama

By Press Association
May 18 2022, 12.07pm
Sky has shared a new teaser video of Sir Kenneth Branagh playing Boris Johnson (Sky UK)
Sky has shared a new teaser video of Sir Kenneth Branagh playing Boris Johnson (Sky UK)

Sky has shared a new teaser video of Sir Kenneth Branagh playing Boris Johnson in a drama series about the Prime Minister’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

This England will follow the Prime Minister grappling with Covid-19, Brexit and controversy within his personal and political life.

The drama series, originally titled This Sceptred Isle, is due to premiere later this year.

The ominous teaser opens with a jubilant voiceover by Sir Kenneth as the Prime Minister saying: “2020 will be a year of prosperity.”

A montage of clips showing the inside of Number 10 follows as the Covid-19 pandemic appears to escalate as a voice says “500,000 deaths – that is a worst-case scenario”.

An eerie soundtrack plays as the familiar rhetoric to “wash your hands” and “stay at home” plays out alongside images of the Prime Minister hosting press conferences at Downing Street.

Sir Kenneth Branagh will play Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Sky UK/PA)

It closes with an image of the Number 10 door shutting as a radio announcer states: “The United Kingdom has overtaken Italy to report the highest official death toll.”

The series will trace the impact on Britain from the pandemic, and the response of scientists, nurses and doctors.

It is based on the first-hand testimony of people inside Number 10 Downing Street, the Department of Health, the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), and from hospitals and care homes across the country.

Newly released images also show Ophelia Lovibond, who is also known for her roles in BBC sitcom W1A and Guardians Of The Galaxy, portraying the Prime Minister’s wife Carrie Symonds.

Broadchurch star Andrew Buchan will portray former health secretary Matt Hancock. (Sky UK/PA)

While Broadchurch star Andrew Buchan can be seen portraying former health secretary Matt Hancock.

The series will be directed by Michael Winterbottom, who will also co-write, while Tim Shipman, the political editor of the Sunday Times, will act as a consultant.

The Sky Original drama This England will premier in 2022.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier