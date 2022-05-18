Deborah James ‘blown away’ as book tops Amazon bestsellers’ list pre-release

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Deborah James ‘blown away’ as book tops Amazon bestsellers’ list pre-release

By Press Association
May 18 2022, 1.59pm
Deborah James (Alamy/PA)
Deborah James (Alamy/PA)

Dame Deborah James has said she is “blown away” by the response to her new book after it shot to the top of the Amazon bestsellers’ list.

The cancer campaigner and podcast host, known online as Bowel Babe, revealed this week that she had completed her second book, titled How To Live When You Could Be Dead, and it will be published on August 18.

Through pre-orders, the book has risen to number one on the Amazon list, beating The Wim Hof Method by Dutch extreme athlete Hof and The Man Who Died Twice by Richard Osman.

Dame Deborah, who is receiving end-of-life care at home, said her husband Sebastien had taken her on an early morning trip to RHS Garden Wisley, Surrey, as a “well done” for the launch.

 

Alongside a photo of her sat in a wheelchair, the 40-year-old wrote: “Seb whisked me (bit of a mission but worth it!) at the crack of dawn to @rhswisley before all the crowds, to say well done for the book launch, and it was just perfect for a hour.

“I haven’t left the house in 10 days as have been too weak, and whilst I’m now going to snooze for most of the day (in the sun like a cat!) – I love this picture of reminding me of vibrant green life all around, despite the sadness of knowing the state of my body inside.

“But Seb is an utter rock for me and together we seem to be able to squeeze our hands, swallow the tears and laugh instead.

“I’m blown away and utterly grateful by the response to the book pre-launch and the sheer numbers of you who have kindly ordered it.

“Not only contributing the @bowelbabefund but also making it number one in the best sellers Amazon list.

“It’s always been my pipe dream to write a times best seller. My first book just missed out, so maybe just maybe I’ll never know about this one, but I’m sure I’ll be celebrating somewhere!!”

Dame Deborah has raised more than £6.3 million through her online fundraiser for cancer charities.

Her first book, F*** You Cancer: How To Face The Big C, Live Your Life And Still Be Yourself, was published in 2018.

She was recently honoured with a damehood for her “tireless campaigning” on the issue of cancer, and was presented with her damehood by the Duke of Cambridge at her family home.

