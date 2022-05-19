Winners revealed during 67th annual Ivors awards in London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Winners revealed during 67th annual Ivors awards in London

By Press Association
May 19 2022, 4.54pm
Sam Fender arrives at the annual Ivor Novello Songwriting Awards at Grosvenor House in London (Yui Mok/PA)
Sam Fender arrives at the annual Ivor Novello Songwriting Awards at Grosvenor House in London (Yui Mok/PA)

Dave and Ed Sheeran have been honoured at The Ivors during a ceremony that also featured a surprise appearance by global pop superstar Shakira.

The ceremony at Grosvenor House in London, now in its 67th year, saw 21 songwriters and composers collect Ivor Novello awards across 14 categories spanning music, film, TV and video games.

Songwriter of the year went to 23-year-old south-east London rapper Dave, whose second album We’re All Alone In This Together went to number one in 2021 and won rave reviews.

Ivor Novello Awards 2022
Shakira (Yui Mok/PA)

It is his fourth Ivor Novello, having previously won best contemporary song three times for Question Time in 2018, Black in 2020 and Children Of The Internet last year.

Sheeran, 31, claimed the most performed work award for Bad Habits, alongside co-writers Fred Again and Johnny McDaid of Snow Patrol.

The win is his fifth at The Ivors after success in 2018 with Shape of You and 2012 with his breakthrough hit, The A Team.

Shakira, famed for hits such as Waka Waka and Hips Don’t Lie, made a surprise appearance on the red carpet before collecting the special international award, celebrating the global impact of the Colombian pop star.

Sam Fender claimed his first Ivor Novello for best song musically and lyrically for his classic rock-inspired track Seventeen Going Under, written about his teenage years in North Shields and the trials he and his family faced.

Ivor Novello Awards 2022
Rag’n’Bone Man (Yui Mok/PA)

Best contemporary song went to music producer Dean “Inflo” Josiah Cover and rapper Little Simz for I Love You, I Hate You, taken from her 2021 album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert.

The win comes after success for the pair in 2020, when they secured an Ivor Novello for Little Simz’ previous album Grey Area.

For a third consecutive year since its creation in 2020, the rising star award went to a female artist.

Singer-songwriter Naomi Kimpenu, whose debut EP Prelude was released last year, was praised by the Ivors Academy for her “perfectly poised vocals and sincere songwriting”.

Elsewhere, the music icon award recognised the work of singer Robert Smith and bassist Simon Gallup from The Cure, whose gothic rock and post-punk melodies remain influential today.

Ivor Novello Awards 2022
James Blake and Jameela Jamil (Yui Mok/PA)

Peter Gabriel, who rose to fame as the original lead singer of Genesis, received the fellowship of The Ivors Academy in recognition of his “outstanding contributions as a musician, innovator, humanitarian and songwriter”.

Other winners included Paul Heaton with the outstanding song collection award, which marked his work with The Housemartins, The Beautiful South and Jacqui Abbott, and Scottish band Cocteau Twins, who received the visionary award.

All Saints star Shaznay Lewis, who is an Ivor Novello winner and a judge for The Ivors, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled for this year’s winners, who have joined an ever-expanding list of legendary songwriters and screen composers.

“It is a privilege to experience such an immensely powerful, emotive and eclectic range of music.

“Huge congratulations to everyone who took home awards, and every single songwriter and composer nominated.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier