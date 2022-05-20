Mark Strong trying not to get starstruck meeting Arsene Wenger for Soccer Aid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mark Strong trying not to get starstruck meeting Arsene Wenger for Soccer Aid

By Press Association
May 20 2022, 6.01pm
Mark Strong has said the idea of training with former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger for Soccer Aid is something that is 'off the charts' (Daniel Hambury/Unicef/Soccer Aid Productions/Stella Pictures/PA)
Mark Strong has said the idea of training with former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger for Soccer Aid is something that is ‘off the charts’ (Daniel Hambury/Unicef/Soccer Aid Productions/Stella Pictures/PA)

Mark Strong has said the idea of training with former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger for Soccer Aid is something that is “off the charts”.

The Kingsman and Deep State star, 58, will be making his debut on the pitch at this year’s charity match, playing in the Soccer Aid World XI team, which is to be managed by Wenger.

Strong, who is a lifelong Arsenal supporter, will be joined on the pitch by famous faces including Martin Compston, Mo Gilligan, Chelcee Grimes, Patrice Evra and Robbie Keane, with Usain Bolt as the team captain.

Former One Direction star Liam Payne, 28, captains the England side, with a team that has Harry Redknapp as the manager, and players including last year’s star player Tom Grennan, as well as Chunkz, Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Fara Williams, Joe Cole, Alex Brooker and David Seaman.

Strong told the PA news agency: “I’m feeling really excited, on a number of levels.

“I play five-a-side and have been for about 20 years, (it’s) a very different kind of game obviously, it’s not a full-size pitch and the idea that I, as an Arsenal supporter, get to train with Arsene Wenger for three days is off the charts frankly”.

Wenger announced the end of his nearly 22-year reign as Arsenal manager in April 2018 and is currently Fifa’s chief of global football development, a position he has held since November 2019.

Film and TV star Strong said he would have to try to avoid getting starstruck by Wenger, adding: “When he asks me to do something, I’ve got to actually do it rather than just stare at him open-mouthed.”

Arsene Wenger File Photo
Arsene Wenger announced the end of his nearly 22-year reign as Arsenal manager in April 2018  (Mike Egerton/PA)

He added: “I was born in Islington, I grew up with Arsenal, and I’m a season ticket holder. And you know, he’s a big part of my life, he ran the club for 22 years.

“So he and the teams that he crafted and the kind of emotions that he kind of instilled in all of us are a big part of my life. So to meet the guy who was at the centre of all of that will be fascinating.”

Soccer Aid, labelled the world’s biggest celebrity football match, is returning in June to raise money for the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef).

Since its creation in 2006, Soccer Aid has raised more than £60 million for the humanitarian organisation, which helps to provide aid to children worldwide.

Soccer Aid For Unicef 2022 takes place on June 12 at The London Stadium, with tickets at

socceraid.org.uk/tickets

.

