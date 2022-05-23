Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger welcome second daughter By Press Association May 23 2022, 5.08am Chris Pratt has announced the birth of his second daughter with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger (Isabel Infantes/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Chris Pratt has announced the birth of his second daughter with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. The actor posted on Twitter and said the couple felt “beyond blessed and grateful”. He wrote: “We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. Mama and baby are doing well. We feel beyond blessed and grateful.Love, Katherine and Chris pic.twitter.com/L1jVlMilPz— Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) May 23, 2022 “Mama and baby are doing well. “We feel beyond blessed and grateful. “Love, Katherine and Chris.” Pratt is already father to son Jack, nine, with his ex-Anna Faris and Lyla, 15 months, with Schwarzenegger. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Chris Pratt jokes his Jurassic World co-star Sam Neill put him in a chokehold Hollywood power couples share the love on Valentine’s Day Chris Pratt pays tribute to wife Katharine Schwarzenegger on her birthday Anna Faris shares surprise wedding news