Nicola Peltz reveals she originally ‘didn’t get along’ with Brooklyn Beckham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

US actress Nicola Peltz has revealed that after meeting her future husband Brooklyn Beckham at a music festival the pair “didn’t get along at first”.

Peltz, 27, and Beckham, 23, first met at Californian music festival Coachella, and last month the couple married in a lavish ceremony in Palm Beach.

In an interview with British Vogue magazine, Peltz explained that she did not hit it off straight away with her future spouse, the son of David and Victoria Beckham, when she was first introduced to him in 2017.

Despite their initial meeting, the pair became engaged in June 2020 and, after twice postponing their wedding due to Covid-19, got married at the home of Peltz’s father, US billionaire Nelson Peltz, in April.

“When the world was in lockdown, we went through different variations of what a wedding would look like,” Peltz told Vogue.

“We weren’t sure if we should do a small one earlier and then a big party.

“Eventually, we decided we wanted the big wedding as soon as it was possible to do it safely.

“And we’re so happy we did.

“It was amazing to be in the presence of so many people we love again.”

Beckham added: “We didn’t realise how much we missed that.”

Peltz wore a custom Valentino dress for the occasion and revealed her mother, Claudia, had a touching alteration made to the gown without her knowing.

The couple got married in a lavish Palm Beach ceremony last month (Luigi & Iango/British Vogue/PA)

The former model requested the seamstress embroider an evil eye to protect her daughter and instructed them to use baby blue thread to write: “Nicola, my heart. You are me, I am you.

“All my love, all my life, my beautiful girl, inside and out. Love, mom.”

Speaking about the surprise, Peltz said: “I’m happy she showed that to me after the ceremony, because I just burst into tears.”

In response to seeing his wife for the first time as she walked down the aisle, Beckham added: “The highlight of the whole wedding for me was seeing her for the first time in that dress.

“It was the first time ever in my life when I felt like I couldn’t catch my breath.”

For another unique touch on their big day, the pair revealed they also brought in a Wendy’s food van, a US fast food chain in which Peltz’s father is a major investor, at the after-party.

Beckham said: “It was my idea, a perfect final touch.”

With Peltz adding: “We didn’t eat at all until we got to the Wendy’s truck, and then I had three burgers.”

The full interview with Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham is available in the June issue of British Vogue via digital download and on newsstands from May 24.