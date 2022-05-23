Johnny Rotten actor hopes singer sees his performance comes from ‘place of love’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Johnny Rotten actor hopes singer sees his performance comes from ‘place of love’

By Press Association
May 23 2022, 8.36pm Updated: May 23 2022, 10.01pm
Anson Boon arriving for the premiere of Pistol (Ian West/PA)
Anson Boon has said his performance as John Lydon in Danny Boyle’s TV series about the Sex Pistols came from “a place of love” and he hopes the former punk frontman can see that.

Lydon, also known by his stage name Johnny Rotten, fought a high-profile court battle against the rest of the band in a bid to stop their songs being used in the Disney+ show.

Created by Craig Pearce and written by Pearce and Frank Cottrell Boyce, Pistol is based on guitarist Steve Jones’ memoir, Lonely Boy: Tales From A Sex Pistol.

Speaking at its premiere in London’s Leicester Square, Boon told the PA news agency: “I am massively disappointed that I wasn’t able to meet John. It would have been the icing on the cake for me with this job.

“But at the end of the day, like I said, I am a fan of his, and it is such a shame that he chose not to be involved. We would have loved for him to be involved. And everyone would have loved his contributions.

“But I was lucky enough to meet with Steve Jones, Paul Cook, Glen Matlock, Chrissie Hynde – and the one consistent thing amongst them all is that they hold John’s contributions to the band and to music as a whole in the highest regard.

“Truthfully, everyone and every decision on this towards John has come from a place of love, and that is what I am really pleased about – and I hope he can see that in my performance when he watches it.”

Boon said he had read the 66-year-old’s three books as part of his research for the role and became “such an admirer of him”.

He added: “So the important thing for me filling these shoes authentically and effectively was to be honest about how much of a fan I am of him.”

Last year, members of the Sex Pistols were embroiled in a High Court legal battle over the punk band’s songs being used in the television series.

Ex-drummer Cook and guitarist Jones sued the group’s former frontman, Lydon, to allow their music to be used in the TV drama.

In a ruling, Sir Anthony Mann found they were entitled to invoke “majority voting rules” against the ex-singer in relation to the use of Sex Pistols material in the series, under the terms of a band member agreement (BMA).

Game Of Thrones actress Maisie Williams also stars in the series, as punk model Jordan, real name Pamela Rooke, who was known for her work with fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood.

She said she had been in constant contact with Rooke, who died in April aged 66, during filming.

“I was lucky enough to be able to call and text and chat with Jordan frequently and she had full autonomy and control over my wig, my make-up, my costume,” she said.

“The way I spoke, the way I held myself, the way I conducted a room.

“And so for me, although playing someone who is known by a lot of people does have its pressure, there was really only one person that I wanted to care and love it. And she did. She was very happy with it.”

Boyle, whose previous films include Trainspotting, 28 Days Later and Slumdog Millionaire, was director and executive producer on the project.

Pistol will premiere on streaming service Disney+ on May 31.

