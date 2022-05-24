Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announce 2023 European tour dates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announce 2023 European tour dates

By Press Association
May 24 2022, 7.01am
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will tour in 2023 (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will tour in 2023 (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have announced a string of tour dates due to begin in early 2023, their first live shows for six years.

The world-famous rocker said he was looking forward to seeing his “great and loyal fans” on the tour, which will span the US and Europe.

American arena dates are yet to be announced though the band will visit cities including Dublin, Paris and Barcelona, as well as further venues in the UK from the end of April until July.

These 2023 dates will mark the first live shows for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band since the conclusion of their 14-month, worldwide The River Tour in Australia in February 2017.

“After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year,” Springsteen said.

“And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band.

“See you out there, next year — and beyond.”

The planned European stops are Barcelona, Dublin, Paris, Ferrara, Rome, Amsterdam, Landgraaf, Zurich, Dusseldorf, Gothenburg, Oslo, Copenhagen, Hamburg, Vienna, Munich and Monza.

Additional cities and shows in the UK and Belgium will be announced at a later date.

The E Street Band consists of Roy Bittan, Nils Lofgren, Patti Scialfa, Garry Tallent, Stevie Van Zandt, Max Weinberg, with Soozie Tyrell, Jake Clemons and Charlie Giordano.

