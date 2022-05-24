Kit Connor: Seeing so many proud queer scenes on Heartstopper set was empowering

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kit Connor: Seeing so many proud queer scenes on Heartstopper set was empowering

By Press Association
May 24 2022, 10.15am
Kit Connor has said seeing so many queer people being proud to be themselves on the set of the Netflix series Heartstopper was 'empowering' (Netflix/PA)
Kit Connor has said seeing so many queer people being proud to be themselves on the set of the Netflix series Heartstopper was ’empowering’ (Netflix/PA)

Kit Connor has said seeing so many proud queer scenes during the hit Netflix series Heartstopper was “empowering”.

The 18-year-old actor stars as Nick Nelson in the coming-of-age drama series, which sees his character meet Charlie Spring at school and fall in love.

It was recently announced that the LGBTQ+ series, based on the popular graphic novels by Alice Oseman, has been renewed for seasons two and three.

Speaking on the Reign With Josh Smith podcast, Connor said: “I think that the nature of seeing so many queer people so proud to be themselves is one of the most honestly empowering things.”

The actor recalled a scene when the characters Tara and Darcy kiss in front of everyone at a party as he watches on from afar.

He explained: “The whole idea is that it’s Nick’s first time seeing queer people being happy, in front of other people and it’s his own queer representation I suppose, in real life.

“And he sees that and it’s just like this feeling and for me, honestly, when I saw that in real life, it was just one of the most breathtaking things I’ve ever seen, you know with the lights and it was just as the crowds parted.

“It was honestly so cinematic in the show, but it was almost more cinematic in real life. It was such a spectacle and I think that’s a perfect example of seeing just the beauty and pride of queerness.

“I think that’s enough to give anyone confidence to be themselves, it was wonderful.”

Connor noted that he is “perfectly confident and comfortable” with his sexuality but does not feel the need to put a label on himself publicly.

He revealed that people on social media have been speculating and making assumptions about his sexuality, which he feels is odd.

“It’s 2022, it feels a bit strange to make assumptions about a person’s sexuality just based on hearing their voice or seeing their appearance”, he said.

“I feel like that’s a very interesting, slightly problematic sort of assumption to make.”

Connor’s character Nick is a popular rugby player at Truham Grammar School, which he notes leads people to expect him to be “stereotypically masculine” and “testosterone fuelled”.

He said: “I think masculine is sort of an interesting word because it has at times very old-fashioned connotations.

“I think with Nick and what I would associate with masculinity is a general strength of character and I think bravery and that kind of sense of perseverance.

“I think that Nick throughout the show becomes more sure of himself and sure of who he is and comfortable with himself which allows him that final moment on the rugby pitch at sports
day.

“I think it’s the culmination of him really accepting who he is and loving who he is and showing the world who he is and I think that’s about as strong and brave as you can be.”

After Heartstopper launched on the streaming service in April, it developed a huge fan base and reached the Netflix top 10 list in 54 countries.

Oseman will return as writer and creator for the upcoming series, with Connor reprising his role as Nick and Joe Locke returning to play Charlie.

