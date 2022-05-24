Channel 4 brings TV careers initiative to West Midlands school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Channel 4 brings TV careers initiative to West Midlands school

By Press Association
May 24 2022, 11.06am
George Dixon Academy staff and students with members of the 4Schools team (Channel 4/PA)
George Dixon Academy staff and students with members of the 4Schools team (Channel 4/PA)

A school in Edgbaston has become the first in the West Midlands to host Channel 4’s initiative encouraging students to pursue a career in TV.

Children aged 11 to 14 in years seven to nine at George Dixon Academy took part in assemblies and workshops organised through the 4Schools project.

Launched in March 2022, 4Schools hopes to connect students with employers and arm them with information about the labour market.

A 4Schools assembly at George Dixon Academy (Channel 4/PA)

The activities were tailored to each age group and included an assembly about “Big careers on the small screen”, a team challenge to create a documentary advert and an interactive workshop about understanding your skills.

A live Q&A session about working in the sector featured three Channel 4 apprentices and Caroline Percy, a senior portfolio manager at the broadcaster, who is based in the West Midlands.

Headteacher Tutvinder Mann said: “Having Channel 4 visit us created a real buzz.

“Welcoming such external voices and perspectives strengthens our delivery of the curriculum, and 4Schools has no doubt inspired many of our students to actively think about their future beyond studies.”

Careers leader at George Dixon, Rachel Buckingham, said: “It’s fantastic for hundreds of our students to gain from this type of learning.

“In the early years of secondary school, careers education is a journey of exploration and understanding.

“The involvement of Channel 4’s own apprentices made it all the more relatable for our young people, who we aim to offer a variety of opportunities and insight to support their study and career choices.”

Ms Percy from Channel 4 said: “It’s a privilege to help inspire the next generation in my area to see what it’s like to work in my industry.

“Now is such an exciting time to be in the world of television, film and digital in the Midlands, especially with the creation of the new Digbeth Loc studios being built nearby.

“I’d recommend any secondary school diversifies their careers teaching around the creative sector for roles both on and off screen.”

More information is available online at www.4-Schools.co.uk.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier