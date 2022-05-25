Kim Kardashian ‘heartbroken, disgusted and furious’ following Texas shooting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kim Kardashian ‘heartbroken, disgusted and furious’ following Texas shooting

By Press Association
May 25 2022, 9.35pm
Kim Kardashian 'heartbroken, disgusted and furious' following Texas shooting (Doug Peters/PA)
Kim Kardashian ‘heartbroken, disgusted and furious’ following Texas shooting (Doug Peters/PA)

Kim Kardashian says she is “heartbroken, disgusted and furious” about the lack of changes to gun laws in the US following the deadly mass shooting at a primary school in Texas.

The reality star, 41, who has four children, said “weapons of war” should not be available to the general public and that lawmakers should be “pushed” to enact legislation more suited to modern times.

In a lengthy post on social media, Kardashian also highlighted issues with the legal age at which firearms could be bought in the US and how mental health, racism and “deep-seated hatred” all played a role in mass shootings.

Texas School Shooting
At least 19 children and two adults have been reported dead after a teenage gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in US city of Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday (Jae C Hong/AP)

At least 19 children and two adults have been reported dead after a teenage gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in US city of Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.

“There is no excuse and no justification for what happened yesterday,” Kardashian wrote.

“The current laws in our country around gun control are not protecting our children. We have to push lawmakers to enact laws that are fitting in today’s world.

“Semi automatic weapons, assault weapons, weapons of war, should not be legally sold or owned by American civilians.

“They should be banned. Period.”

Kardashian pointed out that the ages of those involved in previous shootings, including in Parkland, Florida, Buffalo, New York, and now Texas were all under the age of 21 and yet had reportedly purchased their weapons legally.

“Someone who is not old enough to buy alcohol should not be allowed to purchase a firearm,” she said.

“There is no world in which an 18-year-old needs a semi automatic weapon, or any weapon, and no world in which the outcome can be anything other than tragic.

“As I even type these words I am seriously dumbfounded that this is something considered normal, acceptable and legal.”

She continued: “We can’t accept this as normal any more.

“It’s not normal for a teenager to kill children. It’s not normal for our kids to be practicing active shooter drills in schools.

“I’m not numbed by it. I will never be numbed by it. We can’t accept it.

“Words can’t express my heartbreak for the parents whose babies didn’t come home from school yesterday.”

Kardashian has previously spoken out on both political and high-profile US legal cases, and recently passed her first year law students’ examination, known as the “baby bar”.

She joined scores of other famous faces including Matthew McConaughey, James Corden, Taylor Swift, Amy Schumer and Chris Evans who have expressed their “rage and grief” in the wake of the tragedy.

