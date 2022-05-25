Stacey Dooley’s TV company goes behind the scenes at Blackpool ballroom festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stacey Dooley's TV company goes behind the scenes at Blackpool ballroom festival

By Press Association
May 26 2022, 12.04am
Stacey Dooley’s production company is to take cameras behind the scenes at the prestigious Blackpool Dance Festival in a TV first (BBC/PA)
Stacey Dooley’s production company is to take cameras behind the scenes at the prestigious Blackpool Dance Festival in a TV first.

The annual event launched in 1920 and sees thousands of dancers from more than 40 countries descend on the seaside town’s Empress Ballroom at the Winter Gardens.

Blackpool’s Ballroom Battle, an hour-long special from Little Dooley, will follow the “real-life tears, tribulations and triumphs, the glitz and the glamour” of the competition.

Olivier Theatre Awards 2022 – London
Stacey Dooley and boyfriend Kevin Clifton met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018 (Ian West/PA)

Viewers will meet dancers, trainers and coaches of ballroom as they compete for the coveted title of British Open Champion.

The special will be the first entertainment commission for the independent production company, which launched in 2019.

Former Strictly Come Dancing champion Dooley, 35, who serves as executive producer on the project, said: “The minute I was introduced to the extraordinary world of ballroom and Latin I was hooked!

“The culture, the passion, the dedication, the anecdotes, the sequins…!

“We are hoping to deliver an insightful, thrilling look into an iconic scene that has, until now, felt relatively undiscovered. And I really can’t wait!”

Kate Phillips, the BBC’s director of unscripted, said: “I am so excited to bring Blackpool’s Ballroom Battle to BBC audiences. Little Dooley have done a fantastic job in getting access to the Blackpool Dance Festival, which has long been a hidden and mysterious world to those not in the dancing community.

“In the programme we will get to witness some absolutely thrilling ballroom dancing, and go behind the scenes to see the stamina, hard work and dedication that it takes in order for these spectacular dancers to get to the top.”

Competitors rehearsing ahead of the contest in Blackpool (BBC/PA)

Dooley rose to prominence as a documentary maker through her BBC Three programmes, including 2007’s Blood, Sweat And T-Shirts, about the Indian factories that make clothes for the UK high street.

Since then she has also made programmes about child soldiers, sex trafficking, homelessness and domestic abuse, as well as claiming victory on Strictly in 2018 alongside her now boyfriend, pro dancer Kevin Clifton.

– Blackpool’s Ballroom Battle will air on BBC One and iPlayer later in 2022.

