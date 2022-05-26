The Rolling Stones’ support acts for BST Hyde Park announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Rolling Stones’ support acts for BST Hyde Park announced

By Press Association
May 26 2022, 1.20pm
The Rolling Stones have announced a variety of special guests as part of their performances at BST Hyde Park festival this summer (Anthony Devlin/PA)
The Rolling Stones have announced a variety of special guests as part of their performances at BST Hyde Park festival this summer (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Phoebe Bridgers and Sam Fender are among the artists announced as special guests for The Rolling Stones at BST Hyde Park festival this summer.

The Rolling Stones will perform at the festival in London’s Hyde Park across two weekends in June as part of their European SIXTY tour, celebrating the band’s 60th anniversary.

Ahead of their long-awaited return to a UK stage, a variety of special guests have been announced to support The Stones at Hyde Park.

The band’s first show on June 25 will feature appearances from Grammy Award-winning rock band The War On Drugs and singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers.

Manchester multi-instrumentalist JJ Rosa and Nashville-based country recording artist Kelly McGrath will complete the show’s line-up.

Bridgers’ most recent album, Punisher, secured her four Grammy nominations. The 27-year-old has also collaborated with artists including Taylor Swift and The 1975.

The Stones’ second show on July 3 will see guest performances from English singer-songwriter Sam Fender and Australian performer Courtney Barnett.

American blues guitarist and singer Christone “Kingfish” Ingram will also perform in July, along with Dinner Party and The Flints.

Fender, 28, has secured two number-one albums on the official UK Albums Chart with his debut album Hypersonic Missiles and his 2021 album Seventeen Going Under.

The Stones, made up of current members Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, and joined by Steve Jordan on drums, will also play at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool in June, where they will be joined by Liverpudlian rock band Echo & the Bunnymen.

Sam Fender
Sam Fender will perform as a special guest of The Rolling Stones at BST Hyde Park in July (Lesley Martin/PA)

The Stones’ European tour will consist of 14 shows in 10 countries across Europe, starting in Madrid on June 1.

A new four-part series of films, My Life As A Rolling Stone, will also air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer this summer.

The four, hour-long films will each be an “intimate portrait” of Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and the late Charlie Watts, and will feature “unrivalled access to and newly filmed interviews” with the band, as well as interviews with American singer PP Arnold, Chrissie Hynde, Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash, Sir Rod Stewart, Tina Turner and Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler.

Drummer Watts died in August 2021 and his story will be told via tributes from band members, musical peers and admirers, along with archive interview footage of the revered musician, the BBC has said.

Along with the films, a two-hour audio documentary, Rolling With The Stones, will air on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.

The Rolling Stones will perform at BST Hyde Park on June 25 and July 3.

