New Love Island trailer sees contestants ditch day jobs for the sun

A first-look trailer at the new series of Love Island sees the contestants ditch their day jobs as they head into the villa to look for love.

The eighth series of the popular ITV2 dating show launches on Monday at a brand new location in Majorca, with Laura Whitmore returning as host.

In the new teaser video, viewers can catch a glimpse of the line-up which includes former England striker Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma and dancer Tasha Ghouri, who has a cochlear implant and is the show’s first deaf contestant.

SO ready to be fully obsessed with our Islanders ☀️💗 See you Monday at 9pm on @itv2 and ITV Hub! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Z7aNnfRJ47 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 3, 2022

The clip opens with paramedic Paige Thorne, 24, pulling up in her ambulance outside an advertising board promoting the season.

After becoming enticed, Paige can be seen emerging from the ambulance in a leopard print bikini as she prepares to break from her job as she heads to the Spanish island.

While Gemma, 19, shows off her dressage rider background as she dismounts from her horse and winks at the camera.

Elsewhere in the clip, fishmonger Luca Bish, 23, looks dazed as he dreams of the villa and pharmaceutical sales specialist Ikenna Ekwonna, 23, can be seen showing off his boxing skills.

Nanny Amber Beckford, 24, throws the children’s toys to the side as she gets ready for her time in the sun, as estate agent Andrew Le Page, 27, celebrates securing the deal of getting on the reality show.

For the first time ever, you get to have your say on who couples up on Day 1! Head to the app to play matchmaker and pick which boy you think should couple up with each girl. The polls will close at 9am Saturday. 📲 https://t.co/VFOgOTd7yV #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/OnjunL09LK — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 3, 2022

Hotel waitress Indiyah Polack, 23, can also be seen eating the chips of her guests, while dancer and model Tasha demonstrates her moves.

Also featured in the clip are 22-year-old masters student Liam Llewellyn, 27-year-old Italian-born Davide Sanclimenti, and 26-year-old senior microbiologist Dami Hope.

It was announced on Friday that the first coupling on the upcoming series will be decided by viewers.

Love Island returns Monday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.