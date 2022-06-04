Dame Deborah: I’m angry at what is happening to me, I don’t want to die

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Dame Deborah: I’m angry at what is happening to me, I don’t want to die

By Press Association
June 4 2022, 11.12am
Dame Deborah James (left) and Steve Bland with the award for Best Podcast for the show You, Me and the Big C at the TRIC Awards 2019 (Ian West/PA)
Dame Deborah James (left) and Steve Bland with the award for Best Podcast for the show You, Me and the Big C at the TRIC Awards 2019 (Ian West/PA)

Dame Deborah James has said she is “angry” at the fact that she is terminally ill and said she doesn’t want to die.

The campaigner, 40, spoke about how she was feeling after doctors told her there was nothing else they could do for her.

She was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016 and began documenting her journey with treatments on social media, which led to a huge following.

Dame Deborah – who last month was honoured with a damehood from the Duke of Cambridge – has raised more than £6.6 million for Cancer Research UK, Bowel Cancer UK and the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity through her Bowelbabe fund on Just Giving.

The podcaster set herself an initial target of £250,000 and has received donations from a huge number of supporters.

Dame Deborah said she felt “angry” this week in particular, but added that she gets joy at doing things such as helping her family cook and getting ready in the morning.

She told The Sun: “Dying is really hard. I’ve been consumed by anger this week, in all honesty, I’ve been a real bitch.

“I keep shouting at people and pushing them away. I’m angry at what’s happening to me. I don’t want to die.”

“There’s no right or wrong way to die,” she says. “I’m still doing this my way. I’m frustrated with my situation because I don’t want to die. I don’t think I will ever really accept it.

Deborah James damehood
The Duke of Cambridge at the family home of Deborah James in May to honour her with a damehood (Deborah James/bowelbabe/Instagram/PA)

“I don’t really believe that it’s ­happening. It all feels like a horrible joke. Watching the demise of my body is really, really sad.”

She added that death is “life’s last taboo” and she hopes that by talking about it she brings comfort to others.

Earlier this week, Dame Deborah held a sleepover with her friends and family, which she said “put such a smile to my face”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier