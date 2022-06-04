Shakira and Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique announce they have separated

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shakira and Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique announce they have separated

By Press Association
June 4 2022, 4.06pm
Colombian pop star Shakira and her partner, Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué, are separating. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)
Shakira and Gerard Pique have announced they are separating after an 11-year relationship.

The Colombian pop superstar, 45, and the professional Spanish footballer, 35, have two sons together – seven-year-old Sasha, and nine-year-old Mila.

A joint statement issued by Shakira and Pique said: “We regret to confirm that we are separating.

Colombian singer Shakira and Barcelona soccer player Gerard Pique (Manu Fernandez/AP)

“We ask for privacy at this moment for the wellbeing of our children, who are our maximum priority.

“Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect.”

The pair’s relationship dates back to 2011 after they reportedly met when the singer performed the official song of the 2010 World Cup, Waka Waka (This Time For Africa), where Pique represented Spain.

Pique plays for Barcelona and has enjoyed great success with the national Spanish team, winning the World Cup in 2010 and the European Championship two years later.

The Hips Don’t Lie singer told the PA news agency last month at the Ivor Novello Awards that her newly released single, titled Te Felicito, was a “family project” as her children came up with the storyline for the music video.

She also revealed that she has finished a new album which has a dance and reggaeton feel to it.

