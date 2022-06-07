Love Island returns to TV screens with viewing figures holding steady

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Love Island returns to TV screens with viewing figures holding steady

By Press Association
June 7 2022, 2.00pm
The eighth series of popular ITV2 dating show Love Island launched on Monday (ITV/PA)
The eighth series of popular ITV2 dating show Love Island launched on Monday (ITV/PA)

Love Island’s return to TV screens was watched by an average of 2.4 million viewers – holding steady on the previous series.

The eighth series of the popular ITV2 dating show launched on Monday night at a new location in Majorca, with Laura Whitmore returning as host.

The broadcaster said the 90-minute opening episode averaged 2,449,000 viewers, compared with the previous series launch, in June 2021, which averaged 2,467,000.

Monday’s show also secured a peak of 3 million viewers.

In a twist, the show saw the first coupling of the series decided by the public, unbeknown to the contestants.

Liam Llewellyn, a 22-year-old student from Newport, was matched with Gemma Owen, daughter of former England footballer Michael Owen.

Tasha Ghouri coupled up with estate agent Andrew Le Page, Ikenna Ekwonna partnered with Indiyah Polack, and paramedic Paige Thorne was placed with Luca Bish.

The first bombshell of the series also entered the villa.

Business owner Davide Sanclimenti, who is from Rome but lives in Manchester, shocked the islanders as he walked into the villa’s garden and asked: “Did anyone order an Italian snack?”

Love Island also featured its first deaf contestant, model and dancer Ghouri, from Thirsk, North Yorkshire.

Around the firepit, she spoke openly about wearing a cochlear implant, describing it as her “superpower”.

Love Island airs on ITV2.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier