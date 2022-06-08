New Love Island arrival not afraid to ‘tread on toes’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

New Love Island arrival not afraid to ‘tread on toes’

By Press Association
June 8 2022, 6.10pm
The 2022 Love Island contestants (ITV)
The 2022 Love Island contestants (ITV)

New Love Island bombshell Ekin-Su Culculoglu has said she does not care about “treading on toes” in the quest to find true love.

The 27-year-old actress, from Essex, will appear in the programme on Wednesday alongside fellow new entry Afia Tonkmor, a 25-year-old lounge host at a private members club in London.

The public have decided which boys the pair will take out during the next episode of the ITV2 dating show.

Asked about how competitive she will be on the hit dating show, Ekin-Su said: “I don’t care about treading on toes.

“Of course I am there to make friends too but realistically I’m not there to make seasonal girlfriends, I’m there to find the love of my life.

“I need to find the man of my dreams so if there is another girl in the way, I don’t care.

“I’m quite fiery and passionate so if I want something, I don’t care what gets in the way.”

When asked why she joined Love Island, the actress, who stars in Turkish programme Kuzey Yildizi, said: “I’ve seen relationships that have worked out really well – and marriages.

Into Film Awards 2019 – London
Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow (Ian West/PA)

“Dom and Jess, Camilla and Jamie – they’ve had kids as well. Dating for me has been very hard, especially in today’s world with dating apps.

“It’s a very false perception of somebody on these apps. I’m looking for that real, genuine spark and they just see me as me.

“I think the concept of the show brings back true and raw feelings.”

Ekin-Su said she is looking for someone with intelligence – “a serious man and a serious relationship”, she added.

Meanwhile Afia said she is “quite picky” but looking for “Mr Right”.

She said: “It just seems like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet someone, have an amazing summer, just have so much fun and have a bit of a summer romance as well.

“I like going on dates but I am just so done with it now, I just want the relationship, chill thing.”

She added that she falls in love “too quickly”.

“Two dates I am like, ‘OMG I am obsessed with this boy, he’s everything’,” she said.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier