Netflix offers first glimpse of Dame Emma Thompson as formidable Miss Trunchbull

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Netflix has offered the first glimpse of Dame Emma Thompson as the formidable Miss Trunchbull in the upcoming film of Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical.

The streaming giant released a new trailer for the film which stars the award-winning actress alongside a host of famous British faces.

Meet the exception to the rules. Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch, and newcomer Alicia Weir star in a brand new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical premieres this December. pic.twitter.com/TcmWauu7Md — Netflix (@netflix) June 15, 2022

Lashana Lynch, Stephen Graham, Sindhu Vee and Andrea Riseborough are joined by newcomer Alicia Weir, who plays the title character.

The film adaptation, written by Dennis Kelly, is adapted from the Tony and Olivier award-winning Royal Shakespeare Company’s production of the popular musical.

Newcomer Alicia Weir will play the title character of Matilda Wormwood (Netflix/PA)

In a picture released alongside the trailer, Dame Emma is seen with the tight bun and famous military style coat of the bullish headteacher.

The role was played by Welsh actress Pam Ferris in the original 1996 film Matilda, which also starred US actors Danny DeVito, Rhea Pearlman and Mara Wilson.

Mind your pigtails… Here's your first look at Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull in Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical. pic.twitter.com/W0ocBhW3Lc — Netflix (@netflix) June 15, 2022

Lynch will play Matilda’s kindly teacher Miss Honey and Vee will take on the role of librarian Mrs Phelps, who loans the precocious child her first books.

Graham and Riseborough play the trashy, TV-watching, money-obsessed Mr and Mrs Wormwood.

The film is scheduled for release in December.