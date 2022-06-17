Kym Marsh’s father urges men to get checked for prostate cancer amid treatment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kym Marsh’s father urges men to get checked for prostate cancer amid treatment

By Press Association
June 17 2022, 11.26am
Kym Marsh and David Marsh (David Parry/PA)
Kym Marsh and David Marsh (David Parry/PA)

Kym Marsh’s father has urged men to not hesitate over getting prostate examinations as he continues to receive treatment for an advanced form of the condition.

Last year the presenter and actress revealed her father Dave’s cancer had spread to other parts of his body after he put off going to the doctor during the pandemic.

Ahead of Father’s Day, Marsh was joined by her parents on BBC’s Morning Live on Friday to provide an update on his health and share his words of wisdom.

Dave Marsh said: “Well, I was stupid not to get it checked right at the beginning. I should have done and I didn’t and this is what’s happened to me.

“If there are any men out there, if you think you need a check, get it done, don’t linger, just get it done.”

This message also comes amid Men’s Health Week, which runs from June 13 to 19, with this year’s message highlighting the importance of taking stock of your overall health.

Marsh explained that she recently attended a hospital appointment with her father for the first time.

Speaking alongside her parents, she said: “It was really good for many reasons really. For one, because obviously there are questions we have as a family, and sometimes when I ask what happened at the appointment – you guys forget.

“So it was really good for me to be able to be there.

“We were expecting the cancer had spread because of your latest PSA blood results. Your PSA level had risen again in your blood.

“The good news was, although it has spread, it’s not gone to any of his organs so they were able to offer him another form of treatment which is called radium.”

The NHS website defines prostate-specific antigen (PSA) testing as a blood test which can help detect prostate cancer, and radium as a chemical that can be injected into the body to help control pain caused by cancer and can slow down the progress of the disease.

Morning Live screens on weekdays at 9.15am on BBC One.

