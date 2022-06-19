Love Island bombshell Danica steals Luca in shock recoupling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Love Island bombshell Danica steals Luca in shock recoupling

By Press Association
June 19 2022, 10.40pm
The 2022 Love Island contestants (ITV/PA)
Love Island’s latest bombshell contestant Danica Taylor has coupled up with Luca Bish during a dramatic ceremony that also saw Remi Lambert dumped from the villa.

The 21-year-old dancer from Leicester chose to steal Luca from Gemma Owen, forcing the daughter of football star Michael Owen to take back her ex-partner, Davide Sanclimenti.

Before making her choice, Danica told the islanders she had to “go with the heart”.

Luca hung his head in his hands and told Gemma: “I want you, that is it. I don’t care.”

She laughed and replied: “I feel like I’ve gone back to day one again by going back to Davide.”

Luca continued: “You make me feel like a young kid who hasn’t experienced anything before and all I want to do is get to know you more and more.”

Sunday’s episode then saw Danica take Luca on a romantic picnic with drinks on the beach.

However, Luca returned to the villa intent on rekindling his relationship with Gemma.

Joining her on the sofa, he joked: “Are you sweating because it is hot or because I was gone?” before she replied, “Why are you smirking?”

He added: “I wished you were there instead and I found it not hard to talk to her but, because it wasn’t you, I didn’t really know what to talk about.

“I wanted to send her off with a smile and make sure she was okay going into the villa but I think that will be our last chat.”

After a pause, the pair embraced.

Meanwhile, Danica quickly began exploring other options in the villa.

She pulled Jacques O’Neill for a chat on the sunbeds, telling him she thought he was the most attractive man in the villa.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.

