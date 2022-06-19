Jodie Prenger joins cast of Coronation Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jodie Prenger joins cast of Coronation Street

By Press Association
June 20 2022, 12.02am
Jodie Prenger will play the part of cruise performer Glenda on Coronation Street (ITV/PA)
Jodie Prenger will play the part of cruise performer Glenda on Coronation Street (ITV/PA)

Actress and singer Jodie Prenger has said landing a role in Coronation Street is a “very special moment” in her life.

Musical theatre star Prenger, 43, will be joining the cast of the ITV soap to play cruise performer Glenda, the sister of Corrie undertaker George Shuttleworth, played by Tony Maudsley.

Filming has begun on the cobbles, ITV said, with Glenda set to arrive on the soap in early August, fresh from a “stint on the cruise ships”.

Blackpool-born Prenger, who shot to fame after winning BBC Talent show I’d Do Anything in 2008, said: “I know I sound like a soppy sod, but it’s been on my bucket list to be in Coronation Street since I was little.

Jodie Prenger will play Glenda, the sister of undertaker George Shuttleworth, played by Tony Maudsley, on Corrie (ITV/PA)

“It’s an honour, it truly is a very special moment in my life. To be part of something my family and I have loved for so long.

“And what a character, oh I have to say, total dream part. I can’t wait for you all to meet fun and sassy Glenda, George Shuttleworth’s sister.

“I love Tony Maudsley already, what a fella.

“Your first day on the cobbles is one of the most nerve-racking experiences you’ll go though and everyone was just so gloriously lovely, kind and welcoming.

Photocall for production of Oliver! starring Rowan Atkinson
Jodie Prenger as Nancy and Rowan Atkinson as Fagin in the musical Oliver at the Theatre Royal, London (PA)

“It was, and is, everything I expected, and more.”

Prenger starred as Nancy in the West End stage revival of Oliver!, as well as having previously played Miss Hannigan in the musical Annie and she also appeared in One Man, Two Guvnors at London’s Haymarket Theatre.

She has also previously worked aboard a cruise ship as an entertainer and in 2010 landed the role of the Lady of the Lake in the hit musical Spamalot.

According to ITV, Glenda’s arrival will see her quickly finding her feet as well as a job behind the bar of the Rovers.

The show’s producer, Iain MacLeod, said: “Glenda sails in fresh from the cruise ships with a whiff of the exotic, quickly making best friends and enemies in equal measure.

“The character is loads of fun and has echoes of classic Coronation Street females of old.

“Jodie is a fabulous talent and we are all very excited to have her aboard. She has felt very Corrie since the moment she stepped on to set and I think the viewers will love her.”

