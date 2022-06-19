Kelvin Fletcher’s wife tells of 5am hospital dash before giving birth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment TV & Film

Kelvin Fletcher’s wife tells of 5am hospital dash before giving birth

By Press Association
June 20 2022, 12.02am
Kelvin Fletcher and Liz Marsland (Ian West/PA)
Kelvin Fletcher and Liz Marsland (Ian West/PA)

Kelvin Fletcher’s wife Liz has revealed she had a 5am hospital dash before giving birth to twin boys.

The actress and voiceover artist, who married the former Emmerdale star in 2015, said she had feared Kelvin might not make it to her bedside in time for the birth.

The couple welcomed Maximus Crowther and Mateusz Kelvin in May, and already share daughter Marnie and son Milo.

(Hello!/PA)

Liz told Hello! magazine: “I woke up in the morning and my waters had broken.

“I rang the hospital and they said to come in. Kelvin had to stay with the kids, so I drove myself to the hospital, which is an hour away, at 5am.

“I was a bit panicky that Kelvin might miss the birth if it happened straight away. They did a scan and told me, ‘It’s going to be today’.”

Recalling the moment they introduced the babies to their older siblings, Liz said: “Milo was like: ‘He’s heavy.’ Marnie was kissing them. It was so cute.”

Kelvin added: “Even though Milo is only three, he knew instinctively to be really gentle with them. They’ve become more grown up overnight. Marnie has been a great little helper.”

Liz said: “The first week was just crazy – it was like a circus act when they’re spinning plates… I couldn’t physically pick up two babies at once, but now I can do it with two fingers!”

Kelvin added: “It feels like it’s always been like this.”

Speaking about their 120-acre farm in the Peak District, he said: “Without a doubt, we want the children to grow up with this lifestyle.”

Fletcher rose to fame playing Andy Sugden on ITV soap Emmerdale between 1996 and 2016.

He won the 2019 series of Strictly Come Dancing alongside professional partner Oti Mabuse after being a last-minute replacement for an injured Jamie Laing.

Earlier this year, the Fletcher family were seen on screens in BBC programme Kelvin’s Big Farming Adventure.

The six-part series, filmed over the summer last year, saw the family “decamp to the countryside” as they built a new life on a farm.

