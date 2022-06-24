John Suchet steps down from weekday Classic FM show to host specials across year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
John Suchet steps down from weekday Classic FM show to host specials across year

By Press Association
June 24 2022, 2.43pm
John Suchet (Classic FM)
John Suchet is stepping down from hosting a regular weekday show on Classic FM after 12 years, it has been announced.

The broadcaster, 78, will instead host special programmes across the year and will present his final edition of The Classic FM Concert with John Suchet on July 1.

He said: “After a full-time career in TV News, it has been an utter joy for me to have a second career indulging my lifelong passion for classical music on Classic FM.

John Suchet will step down from hosting regular weekday shows to doing specials in the year (Classic FM/Global)

“But after 12 years presenting five radio shows a week (live!), writing five composer biographies, hosting a 52-part podcast series on Beethoven – the longest series ever on a single composer – I have decided it’s time to step away from the mic.

“Next Friday July 1 will be the final Classic FM Concert.

“I want to thank the Classic FM team who are simply the best. Most of all, to the listeners – their many emails, texts and tweets have made every minute worthwhile.

“Nula (his wife) and I are now taking a long holiday. But it’s not farewell. I’ll be back later in the year with special programmes on Classic FM.”

The former ITN presenter joined the line-up of the radio station in 2010 as the new host of its Sunday afternoon programme after guest presenting years prior in 2004 on Classic FM’s Composers’ Notes series.

He has written five composer biographies in his The Man Revealed series, which include books on Beethoven, Strauss and Mozart.

Philip Noyce, Classic FM’s managing editor, said: “Following a career spanning six decades, John is undoubtedly one of the nation’s best-loved and most esteemed broadcasters.

“Ever since he joined Classic FM, he has shared our vision to make classical music accessible to all and has made an enormous impact on millions of people by introducing them to the wonders of the greatest classical music.

“He is a very popular and respected member of the Classic FM family and – most importantly – is loved by our listeners.

“It’s been an honour for us to work alongside John and we are hugely grateful for all he has done for Classic FM and our listeners.

“From presenting his weekday programmes and hosting Classic FM Live concerts to writing numerous composer biographies, his contribution has been exceptional.

“While we will miss him enormously as a regular presenter, he will host a number of short-run series on the station in the future. Everyone at Classic FM wishes John and his wife Nula a well-deserved rest and we look forward to welcoming him back on-air later this year.”

Classic FM said an announcement about the new schedule was to be made in due course.

