Ncuti Gatwa gushes over Ryan Gosling’s apparent Doctor Who nod

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Ncuti Gatwa gushes over Ryan Gosling’s apparent Doctor Who nod

By Press Association
June 28 2022, 8.17am Updated: June 28 2022, 12.19pm
Ncuti Gatwa has shared his excitement after Ryan Gosling was spotted in a Doctor Who T-Shirt (Ian West/PA)
Ncuti Gatwa has shared his excitement after Ryan Gosling was spotted in a Doctor Who T-Shirt (Ian West/PA)

Newly-announced Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa has shared his joy at seeing Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling wearing a T-shirt which appeared to have his face on it.

Gatwa, 29, was named as the 14th Time Lord in the popular BBC show in May, after gaining recognition for his portrayal of Eric Effiong in Netflix series Sex Education.

The Rwanda-born actor shared a picture of Gosling, 41, flashing a Doctor Who T-Shirt while on set filming Barbie – a forthcoming movie bringing to life the eponymous doll and her male counterpart Ken, who is played by Gosling.

Ncuti Gatwa gushed over Ryan Gosling on his Instagram story (Ncuti Gatwa/Instagram/PA)

Alongside the picture, shared to Gatwa’s Instagram story, he wrote “Dolls supporting doctors.

“Yass King.

“As if I couldn’t love him anymore.”

Screenwriter and Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies also shared a picture to his Instagram of A-lister Gosling wearing the T-shirt.

Davies jokingly captioned the image: “This is, genuinely, Ryan Gosling wearing a T-shirt of Ncuti Gatwa as Doctor Who. We’re suing him, of course. Illegal merch #rulesarerules.”

Davies, 59, was responsible for the 2005 revival of Doctor Who, working on the popular sci-fi show until 2009.

In 2021 it was announced that he would return to work on the programme’s forthcoming 60th anniversary and beyond, bringing with him a host of new cast members.

In addition to Gatwa as the new Doctor, Heartstopper actress Yasmin Finney has joined the cast to play the role of Rose, while Neil Patrick Harris will portray a new villain.

It was also announced last month that previous Doctor Who actor David Tennant will return, alongside Catherine Tate, who played his former companion Donna Noble, to film scenes due to air next year to coincide with the show’s 60th anniversary celebrations.

Tennant was recently been spotted on set in Bristol, wearing his classic suit and trenchcoat, as filming got under way.

The 51-year-old took over the starring role from Christopher Eccleston in 2005 and was succeeded by Matt Smith in 2010.

The BBC has previously said further details about the show’s return will be announced in due course.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]