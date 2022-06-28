5SOS drummer suffers ‘symptoms of stroke’ while performing in Texas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
5SOS drummer suffers ‘symptoms of stroke’ while performing in Texas

By Press Association
June 28 2022, 9.27am
5 Seconds Of Summer -Ashton Irwin, Calum Hood, Michael Clifford and Luke Hemmings (David Parry/PA)
5 Seconds Of Summer -Ashton Irwin, Calum Hood, Michael Clifford and Luke Hemmings (David Parry/PA)

Australian pop band 5 Seconds Of Summer were forced to cut their Texas show short after drummer Ashton Irwin suffered loss of vision and “symptoms of stroke” while on stage.

The 27-year-old was performing with his 5SOS bandmates – Luke Hemmings, Michael Clifford and Calum Hood – in Houston as part of their current US tour.

In a post on Twitter, Irwin explained why the band suddenly left the stage during their show on Sunday, writing: “I suffered from an intense migraine brought on by exhaustion and overheating onstage which made me loose (sic) my vision and gave me symptoms of stroke in the left side of my body. So the decision was to end the show there and then.”

In a number of follow-up tweets, Irwin continued: “It’s always amazing to play a massive energetic show in every environment thrown at us. Unfortunately this time my body gave out due to heat exhaustion. I was in tears in the ambulance, because I feel I’ve let many people down. I’m looking after myself and getting rest now.

“I feel so loved and looked after by my brothers and team and all of you. this is the price a dehydrated drummer pays when he takes on Texas heat. All will be made right, ticketing wise, and rescheduling wise. I love you. Thanks for the love. I’ll be back onstage ASAP! X”

5SOS have released four albums since 2014, and are set to release a fifth, 5SOS5, in September.

The band also took to their official Instagram account to provide an update on Irwin’s health, and announce they would be postponing a forthcoming show.

In an Instagram story they wrote: “Following medical advice, we will be postponing our show in Arkansas tomorrow night. The new date will be July 26th so Rogers, AR, will officially be our last show of the North American TMH tour!

“We are so sorry to cause inconvenience to your plans, but we promise for those of you who can still make it, we will put on the show of your lives.

“In the meantime, please join us in giving Ash the privacy to rest up and get back to full fitness.”

