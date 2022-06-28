Mo Harris to return to EastEnders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mo Harris to return to EastEnders

By Press Association
June 28 2022, 9.01pm
Mo Harris, played by Laila Morse, is set to return to EastEnders later this summer (Nicky Johnston/BBC/PA)
EastEnders’ Mo Harris is set to return to Albert Square after leaving the show in 2021.

Mo, played by Laila Morse, first appeared in the BBC One soap more than two decades ago and became one of Walford’s most recognisable faces.

She left Walford in June last year for a life of fun on a cruise ship with her beloved Fat Elvis, but will now return to the Square for a short stint later this summer.

British Soap Awards 2018 – London
Actress Laila Morse played Mo Harris in EastEnders for more than 20 years (Matt Crossick/PA)

A renowned schemer, “Big Mo” is always up to something, so the question of what brings her back is sure to be on everyone’s lips.

Last seen leaving Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) in a rather unfortunate, and illegal, predicament, she is never far from her family, or trouble.

Speaking about reprising the role, Morse, 76, said: “I always have so much fun playing Mo so I can’t wait to get back to the Square and see what mischief she gets up to this time.

“I’ve missed my on-screen family so much and can’t wait to see everyone again.”

– The BBC confirmed Morse will begin filming scenes over the summer.

