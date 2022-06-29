Ekin-Su faces choosing between three boys during Love Island recoupling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Ekin-Su faces choosing between three boys during Love Island recoupling

By Press Association
June 29 2022, 4.35pm
Ekin-Su faces a big decision on Love Island (ITV)
Ekin-Su Culculoglu must decide whether to “play it safe or take a risk” during the latest recoupling on Love Island.

Wednesday’s episode will see the 27-year-old actress receive a text announcing the girls will get to choose who they couple up with during the latest ceremony around the firepit.

With three boys interested in her, she must choose between Davide Sanclimenti, Charlie Radnedge and Jay Younger.

Ahead of the recoupling, Ekin-Su will pull Gemma Owen aside and ask for her advice about Davide.

Gemma, daughter of footballer Michael Owen, will tell her: “I think he is (interested) but it will be a longer process. There still definitely is chemistry. Everyone can see it.”

Later in the Beach Hut, Ekin-Su ponders her decision.

She will say: “I have these three boys in front of me, all of them have given me something great.

“Charlie is amazing, I’m myself with him. Everything flows, nothing is forced. Jay, obviously, there’s a very big sexual chemistry with him. Then you have Davide who we did start something.

“What do I do?”

However, Gemma will also warn Ekin-Sue she is not the only girl pursuing Davide.

Both Danica Taylor and Antigoni Buxton have also expressed an interest in coupling up with him and may get to choose before her during the ceremony, snatching him away.

In a teaser clip from Wednesday night’s show, Ekin-Su stands before the other islanders and tells them: “I don’t know whether to play it safe or take a risk.”

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

