Actors Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson arrive together at Wimbledon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Actors Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson arrive together at Wimbledon

By Press Association
June 29 2022, 4.37pm
Actors Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson arrive at Wimbledon (James Manning/PA)
Actors Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson arrive at Wimbledon (James Manning/PA)

Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson were among the famous faces enjoying a day out at Wimbledon on day three of the tournament.

Gossip Girl actor Westwick was pictured arriving at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Wednesday alongside British actress and model Jackson.

Westwick wore a beige suit with a navy and white patterned shirt while Jackson donned a white blazer paired with a navy top, trousers and bandana.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Three – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson arrive on day three (James Manning/PA)

Rose Ayling-Ellis was also spotted wearing a cream blazer over a blue, green and white print dress.

The actress and Strictly Come Dancing winner was later seen in the Royal Box on Centre Court, where matches featured British stars Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Three – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Rose Ayling-Ellis was among the punters (Aaron Chown/PA)

Veteran broadcaster Sir Trevor McDonald also made an appearance wearing a dark suit with a white shirt and red patterned tie.

Comedian Lee Mack visited the club in south-west London dressed in a suit with a thin stripe paired with a blue shirt and tie.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Three – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Sir Trevor McDonald was pictured dressed in a smart suit (Aaron Chown/PA)

Made In Chelsea star Georgia “Toff” Toffolo was pictured watching the action while wearing white trousers and a white and pink floral top paired with large sunglasses.

Sir Cliff Richard returned to the tournament for the third day in a row, this time wearing a deep blue suit with a blue shirt and striped tie.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Three – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Georgia Toffolo was among the crowds watching the action (Steven Paston/PA)

James Dyson, the billionaire entrepreneur who founded Dyson Ltd, also sat in the Royal Box on day three.

Boris Becker’s son Noah and his partner Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro were also among the crowds attending the tournament.

Three-time Wimbledon champion Becker was recently jailed for two and a half years for hiding £2.5 million of assets and loans to avoid paying debts.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]