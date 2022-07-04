Casa Amor continues to test couples as Andrew and Dami both kiss new girls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Casa Amor continues to test couples as Andrew and Dami both kiss new girls

By Press Association
July 4 2022, 5.23pm
Casa Amor continues to test couples within Love Island as Andrew Le Page and Dami Hope both kiss a new bombshell arrival (ITV/PA)
Casa Amor continues to test couples within Love Island as Andrew Le Page and Dami Hope both kiss new bombshell arrivals.

During Monday night’s episode, the girls will keep getting to know the new batch of boys at the second villa, while the other boys stay in the main property with a new group of ladies.

Andrew, who has been paired with model and dancer Tasha Ghouri since the beginning of the series, takes the opportunity to explore a connection with new girl Coco Lodge.

In the Beach Hut, he says: “Right now I’m not going to be thinking about Tasha. I’m going to be thinking about myself for once.

“At the end of the day I wanna be happy so, I’m definitely going to speak to Coco, we’ll see what happens.”

Andrew will ask Coco to come with him to the terrace for a chat, where he says: “I did want to talk to you, as I know we had a chat this morning.

“You know you are my type and I definitely wanna get to know you more.”

Coco asks him why he wants to get to know her, to which he replies: “I’m not going to lie, you’re a bit of me.”

The 27-year-old graphic designer admits that her mother would want her to choose Andrew and thinks that he would get on well with her.

Later in the conversation, Andrew says: “Obviously we had a little kiss down there.”

Coco admits she liked the kiss and thinks he is a good kisser, prompting him to ask: “Would you like to do it again, do you reckon?”

She replies by asking him back “Do you wanna do it again?” before he takes his chances and gives Coco another kiss.

Dami, who has been coupled up with Indiyah Polak, also brings new girl Summer Botwe, 22, up to the terrace during the episode.

Summer asks him: “Would you say I’m your type?” to which he replies: “Yeah, I wouldn’t really be up on the terrace if you weren’t my type.”

She then asks Dami to read her mind, to which he obliges, saying: “You fancy me. You feel like there is a bit of chemistry between us. You wanna kiss me. You wanna share a bed with me tonight. You still definitely want to kiss me.”

During the conversation Summer remarks on Dami’s strong eye contact and she challenges him to a staring contest.

Dami says to her: “If you lose, just shoot your shot”, causing the pair to share their first kiss.

Over at Casa Amor, Indiyah’s connection to Dami is also being tested as new boy Deji Adeniyi, a 25-year-old accounts manager, chats to her after they kiss during an earlier challenge.

He asks: “So after today’s challenge, the ultimate question is – was it a tactical thing or was there anything behind that? Be brutally honest, I’m not here to waste time.”

Indiyah replies: “Obviously it was a challenge, you know, play to win. But it was kiss the Islander that you fancy the most. Fancy is a strong statement, but I think you’re a good looking guy so…”

He then questions Indiyah further, asking: “Would you be willing to explore that? Respectfully with certain boundaries.”

Indiyah says: “Yeah, no, 100%. I mean, we’d just have to speak, see how things go. I find you attractive, I think you’re a good looking guy.”

She adds: “Not to say I’m not happy, but I’m willing to talk to you and get to know you.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

