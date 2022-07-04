Ex-Dundee United star Duncan Ferguson eyes move into management after leaving Everton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football Dundee United

Ex-Dundee United star Duncan Ferguson eyes move into management after leaving Everton

By Press Association
July 4 2022, 5.52pm
Duncan Ferguson.
Duncan Ferguson has left his coaching role at Everton to pursue his managerial ambitions, the Premier League club have announced.

The former Toffees captain had served on the backroom staff to a succession of managers at Goodison Park.

The Scot, 50, also had two spells as caretaker boss, the most recent being after Rafael Benitez was sacked during last season. He reverted to a position as assistant manager after the appointment of Frank Lampard in January.

He previously took charge of the side after the departure of Marco Silva in December 2019, filling in until the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti later that month.

His decision to move on ends a long association with the Merseyside club dating back to his signing as a striker from Rangers in 1994.

He went on to score 73 goals in 273 appearances across two spells.

The former Dundee United striker returned to Everton as an academy coach in 2011 and was promoted to a position with the first team three years later.

Ferguson told evertontv: “It’s been a massive decision for me, an incredibly difficult one but I need to move on, to take that next step in my career and look for that new challenge.

“Being a caretaker manager has given me confidence to step into management.”

Everton endured a difficult 2021-22 campaign but, after relegation was avoided in the final week of the season, Ferguson believes their future should be brighter.

He said: “This club is definitely heading in the right direction. It’s a fantastic club.

“The team is in good hands with Frank as manager. He’s been first class and he wanted me to stay on.

“I can’t speak highly enough of Frank. He’s a great man and a great young manager, I’m sure he’ll do very well for Everton.

“There’s also the new stadium on the horizon which is going to be unbelievable for the club.

“I’ll be there as a supporter. My kids have got season tickets and I’ll be looking forward to coming back.”

