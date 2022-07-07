Biggest single of 2022 so far revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Biggest single of 2022 so far revealed

By Press Association
July 7 2022, 11.07am
As It Was by Harry Styles, from his album Harry’s House, has become the biggest single of the year so far (Lloyd Wakefield/PA)
As It Was by Harry Styles, from his album Harry's House, has become the biggest single of the year so far (Lloyd Wakefield/PA)

As It Was by Harry Styles has become the biggest single of the year so far.

The lead single from the former One Direction star’s third album, Harry’s House, has claimed more than 855,000 combined chart units in the year to date, including 95 million streams.

The 1980s-inspired track is also the most physically purchased (11,000 units) and digitally downloaded (33,000 units) song of the year so far in the UK, according to the Official Charts Company.

Ed Sheeran most played artist
Ed Sheeran (Hannah McKay/PA)

In second is Peru by Ed Sheeran and Nigerian Afrobeats star Fireboy DML, while third place goes to We Don’t Talk About Bruno from Disney’s Encanto.

Bruno is the most-streamed track of the year to date with 110 million streams overall, bolstered by 36 million video streams – the most for any song so far in 2022.

There are also appearances on the list from breakthrough talent.

Go by Cat Burns is at number seven and Irish DJ duo Belters Only’s Make Me Feel Good featuring Jazzy claims ninth place.

Both artists earned their first UK top 10 single this year.

Burns said: “If someone told me Go was going to be in the top 10 of the Official Singles Chart, let alone the unbelievable success it has brought to me as an artist a year ago, I would’ve laughed.

“The song has taken on a life of its own and I’m incredibly grateful for everyone’s support.”

Sheeran secures a total of three songs in the top 10 – Peru at number two, Bad Habits at number four and Shivers at number six.

The Suffolk music star’s collaboration with Camila Cabello, Bam Bam, also features at number 22.

He also claims the biggest album of the year so far with = (Equals).

After ending 2021 as the second biggest album, Sheeran’s fourth record looks on course to claim the top spot this year with 256,000 combined UK chart units and counting.

Harry’s House is at number two, while Sour by Olivia Rodrigo is at number three.

In fourth place is Adele’s 30, with Between Us by girl group Little Mix, who recently went on hiatus, at number five.

– The biggest singles of 2022 to the end of Q2

1 – As It Was – Harry Styles
2 – Peru – Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran
3 – We Don’t Talk About Bruno – Gaitan/Castillo/Adassa/Feliz
4 – Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran
5 – Where Are You Now – Lost Frequencies/Calum Scott
6 – Shivers – Ed Sheeran
7 – Go – Cat Burns
8 – Heat Waves – Glass Animals
9 – Make Me Feel Good – Belters Only featuring Jazzy
10 – Starlight – Dave

– The biggest albums of 2022 to the end of Q2

1 – Equals – Ed Sheeran
2 – Harry’s House – Harry Styles
3 – Sour – Olivia Rodrigo
4 – 30 – Adele
5 – Between Us – Little Mix
6 – 50 Years – Don’t Stop – Fleetwood Mac
7 – The Highlights – The Weeknd
8 – Divide – Ed Sheeran
9 – Curtain Call – The Hits – Eminem
10 – Dawn FM – The Weeknd

