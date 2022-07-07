X-Factor singer Tom Mann ‘still in shock’ following death of fiancee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment Music

X-Factor singer Tom Mann ‘still in shock’ following death of fiancee

By Press Association
July 7 2022, 5.35pm
X Factor singer Tom Mann ‘still in shock’ following death of fiancee (Tom Dymond/PA)
X Factor singer Tom Mann 'still in shock' following death of fiancee (Tom Dymond/PA)

X-Factor star Tom Mann has broken his silence nearly three weeks after the death of his fiancee on what was meant to be the couple’s wedding day.

Days after her death on June 18, Mann announced on social media that his bride-to-be Danielle Hampson had died leaving him “completely broken”.

In an Instagram story post on Thursday, Mann said he had to acknowledge the outpouring of love and support he has received following her death.

Sharing a picture of him playfully kissing her on the cheek, Mann said: “Nearly three weeks on from what will always remain the worst day of my life.

“Still in shock & still no words – my beautiful Dani is an indescribable loss.

“Nothing can be said or done but I need to acknowledge the immense amount of love, kindness & support that Bowie, Dan’s family, my family & I have received. It has overwhelmed us.

“In this darkest of times, it is extremely difficult to feel anything other than sadness, let alone gratitude, but we have found glimpses of feeling that union of love that has come from far & wide for our Dani.

“She was the best of the best, and that is testament to her. Thank you.”

He also posted a picture of Hampson holding their son Bowie who was wrapped up in a snuggly onesie.

Mann and Hampson announced their engagement in December 2019 and their son was born in October last year.

Mann found fame as part of the English-Irish boyband Stereo Kicks on the 2014 series of singing competition The X Factor.

The band split up in 2015.

