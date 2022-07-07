Katie Price coming off social media ‘for personal reasons’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Katie Price coming off social media ‘for personal reasons’

By Press Association
July 7 2022, 5.41pm
The news comes after two charges against Katie Price were dismissed earlier this week (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Katie Price has announced she will be coming off all social media for a period of time due to “personal reasons”.

The former glamour model and reality TV star, 44, thanked her fans for “always supporting” her as she shared the news to her Instagram on Thursday.

In the announcement post, she wrote: “I will be coming off all social media for a period of time.

“I need to take time off for personal reasons.

“Thank you to all my loyal fans for always supporting me xxx.”

She shared the same message on her Instagram Story and her Twitter page.

This comes after two charges, including one of speeding, against Price were dismissed earlier this week.

Katie Price
Katie Price thanked fans for supporting her (Ian West/PA)

Sussex Police said that the speeding charge was dropped due to “insufficient evidence” to progress the case.

Last September, she was handed a suspended sentence after crashing her BMW on the B2135 near Partridge Green in West Sussex.

She was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 100 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation activity requirement sessions to be completed within the next 12 months.

She was also disqualified from driving for two years and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Last month she avoided a potential jail sentence and was given a community order and told to pay £1,500 costs at Lewes Crown Court after pleading guilty to breaching a restraining order.

