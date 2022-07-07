Hollywood stars pay tribute to ‘wonderful actor’ James Caan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Hollywood stars pay tribute to ‘wonderful actor’ James Caan

By Press Association
July 7 2022, 8.45pm
Actor James Caan (PA)
Actor James Caan (PA)

Billy Dee Williams, Gary Sinise and Jon Lovitz were among the Hollywood stars remembering the life of James Caan following his death aged 82.

Caan, best known for his Oscar-nominated performance as Sonny Corleone in The Godfather films alongside Marlon Brando, Al Pacino and Diane Keaton, died on Wednesday evening, his family confirmed.

The veteran actor’s other notable credits include playing cancer-stricken Chicago Bears footballer Brian Piccolo in sporting drama Brian’s Song, which saw him earn an Emmy nomination in 1972.

Brian’s Song co-star and Star Wars actor Williams led tributes to the actor on Thursday, sharing a picture on Twitter of Caan smiling while perched on his lap.

He wrote: “Team Mates and friends till the end. RIP Jimmy,” with a broken-heart emoji.

Actor Sinise, who starred as Lieutenant Dan Taylor in Forrest Gump, tweeted: “Very sad to hear the news that James Caan has died. Heartbroken for his family & his friends.

“Wonderful to know him & call him a pal. Jimmy was so supportive of Gary Sinise Foundation & my work w/ our veterans. He will be missed. Thank you my friend. Rest In Peace. God bless you.”

Grosse Pointe Blank star John Cusack simply wrote “wonderful actor” while Star Trek actor Robert Picardo tweeted: “RIP James Caan. An unforgettable Sonny. A great career.”

British filmmaker Edgar Wright tweeted: “RIP to a genuine megawatt movie star, Mr Jimmy Caan, star of not just The Godfather, but also Thief, Misery, Freebie And The Bean, Slither, Rollerball, Bottle Rocket, Gardens Of Stone, The Way Of The Gun, Honeymoon In Vegas, Elf & many more.”

On hearing the news of Caan’s death, actor and comedian Lovitz tweeted: “Well, this just sucks about James Caan. I was lucky enough to work with him & be friends.

“Always a fun guy to be around. He was always supportive of my career. He even did a cameo in my tv special and got Robert Duvall to be in it. A highlight of my career. God bless James Caan.”

Meanwhile, filmmaker James Gunn said: “There are so many movies of his I love, The Godfather films of course being at the very top, but here are a few more I adore (Thief in particular was a Gunn family classic – I had the poster on my wall in high school).”

American actor James Urbaniak described Caan as a “real one” in a tribute to the actor.

He tweeted: “James Caan swooping in during the flashback scene at the end of The Godfather Part II is one of the all-time great star reveals. You can practically hear the audience cheering.”

Meanwhile, actress Jennifer Tilly said the actor always had the “funniest stories”.

She added: “Once he told me Coppola had the habit of grabbing food off his plate & eating it, so one day he made a sandwich with very hot jalapenos between two pieces of buttered bread, & waited outside Coppola’s airstream.”

Performer and broadcaster union Sag-Aftra also paid tribute to Caan.

It tweeted: “We celebrate the life and career of @James_Caan and send condolences to his family. From Brian’s Song to The Godfather to Misery and Elf, Jimmy’s celluloid legacy lives on.”

Caan starred in 2003 family comedy Elf, playing Will Ferrell’s on-screen biological father Walter Hobbs, as well as psychological thriller Misery, action film Thief, and crime hit The Gambler.

Other appearances include Honeymoon In Vegas, Bulletproof and Mickey Blue Eyes.

The actor was married four times and is survived by his five children.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier