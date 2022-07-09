The Weeknd ‘crushed and heartbroken’ after opening tour date postponed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Weeknd ‘crushed and heartbroken’ after opening tour date postponed

By Press Association
July 9 2022, 2.37am
The Weeknd said he is “crushed and heartbroken” after his new stadium tour was postponed due to a nationwide outage of one of Canada’s biggest phone networks, which caused problems for venue operations.

The pop-superstar said he had “tried my absolute best” but that the matter was “out of our hands” due to the malfunction compromising fan safety at his hometown venue, in Toronto.

The Rogers Centre stadium, also home to the Toronto Blue Jays baseball team, apologised to customers and promised that a new date would be organised in due course.

Writing on Twitter, the singer, real name Abel Tesfaye, said: “I’m crushed & heartbroken.

“Been at the venue all day but it’s out of our hands because of the Rogers outage. Operations and safety are compromised and I tried my absolute best.

“This one hurts the most, and we will make this show happen, but unfortunately not tonight.

“I know how long you’ve been waiting and how hard a lot of you worked to make it to the show and experience this special moment with me.

“I can’t wait to see you all.”

“We regret to announce that The Weeknd tour stop at Rogers Centre has been postponed due to service outages impacting venue operations,” a statement posted online from the venue read.

“A new show date will be shared ASAP and tickets will be honoured.

“We understand how disappointing this is and apologise for the inconvenience.”

The Weeknd is due to embark on a multi-stadium tour, titled All Hours Til Dawn, following the release of his fifth studio album Dawn FM.

A statement from tour promoter Live Nation read: “The Weeknd was onsite and ready to play but due to the nationwide Rogers network outage the show planned for this evening at Rogers Centre will be postponed as the venue’s operations & infrastructure are not possible until full service is back.”

