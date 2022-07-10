Lauren Goodger reveals death of baby daughter Lorena

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment TV & Film

Lauren Goodger reveals death of baby daughter Lorena

By Press Association
July 10 2022, 11.05am Updated: July 10 2022, 11.43am
Reality TV star Lauren Goodger has announced the death of her baby daughter Lorena (Ian West/PA)
Reality TV star Lauren Goodger has announced the death of her baby daughter Lorena saying “I am broken”.

The Only Way is Essex star, 35, shared the news in a post on Instagram saying Lorena died on July 8.

She wrote: “Lorena R.I.P 08.07.22 she was the most beautiful healthy baby I’ve ever seen just like her sister @babylarose.x … words can’t describe as a mother losing your baby that I carried for all these months perfectly and gave birth too for my angel to be taken from me.

“There was no pregnancy or labour complications and she was fine & healthy but I am not going into detail right now just know that there was nothing wrong with her or myself she was perfect I can’t understand it she is so so beautiful Larose twin so similar.. I am broken.

“I am back home from hospital Me & Charlie spent as much time with our baby girl Lorena and I haven’t said my goodbye yet

“please can I ask photographers to respect our privacy right now as we have a lot of grieving to do and funeral organising that I just need this time & with my baby girl Larose she is my rock that’s getting me through this or I wouldn’t survive…

“I will never ever get over this but I will learn how to live everyday with Lorena in my heart she will be with me always and I will be with her again one day … My Lorena I love you so much.”

Goodger joined the ITV reality show as one of the original cast members in 2010.

Thousands of comments were left on Goodger’s Instagram post, including messages of condolence from fellow TOWIE cast members.

Danielle Armstrong wrote: “Oh darling heartbroken for you sending you strength and love and hope your get the respect and privacy you need to grieve xxxx.”

Georgia Kousoulou commented: “I’m so so sorry Lauren, sending you so much love & strength right now.”

Amy Childs, who was also an original cast member on the show, wrote: “Sending you love Lauren xxxx.”

Fellow reality stars Charlotte Crosby and Vicky Pattinson, who both found fame on Geordie Shore, also shared their concern.

Crosby, 32, who is currently pregnant with her first child, wrote: “Lauren F****ng hell I’m devastated”, followed by three crying emojis.

Pattinson, 34, added: “Awww Lauren, I’m honestly so heartbroken for you… sending you all so move love.”

She welcomed her first child, Larose, with her partner Charles Drury in July 2021.

Dury also commented on Goodger’s post, writing: “She will always be with us.”

[[title]]

[[text]]