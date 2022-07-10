Shayne Ward reflects on surprise of welcoming son after expecting baby girl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shayne Ward reflects on surprise of welcoming son after expecting baby girl

By Press Association
July 11 2022, 12.03am
Shayne Ward has spoken about the surprise of welcoming a baby boy after he and his fiancee were told they were expecting a girl (Matt Crossick/PA)
Shayne Ward has spoken about the surprise of welcoming a baby boy after he and his fiancee were told they were expecting a girl (Matt Crossick/PA)

Singer Shayne Ward has reflected on his surprise at welcoming his new-born son after being told he and his fiancee were expecting a baby girl.

Ward, 37, rose to fame after winning the second season of singing competition The X Factor and later went on to star in ITV soap Coronation Street.

Ward and his fiancee Sophie Austin welcomed their second child Reign on June 11. Speaking to Hello! magazine about the birth, Ward said: “For nine months you believe you having a girl.

“But a healthy baby is a healthy baby. Your initial reaction is ‘Excuse me?!’ but more than anything I just wanted the baby to be okay.

“And he absolutely was.”

The couple also share a five-year-old daughter, Willow.

Speaking about Willow’s reaction to her new brother, Ward said: “We’ve let her come around him in her own time.”

Adding: “It’s been really heart-warming to see how she’s built her own little friendship with him already.

“Every morning she says ‘Can I see him, can I see him?’ She was reading stories to him last night and is always wanting to be near him.”

Austin, 38, who starred in Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks for almost three years, revealed how she and Ward decided on their son’s name after being unprepared for naming a boy.

She said: “There was one name I had heard that I had liked, which was Reign, and Shayne loves anything medieval.”

Ward added: “As soon as she suggested it, I thought it was nice.

“My middle name is Thomas and Austin is after Sophie’s father.

“I thought that Reign Thomas Austin Ward sounded really good and it just fitted him.”

Shayne Ward and his fiancee Hollyoaks actress Sophie Austin have welcomed their second child, Reign (Hello Magazine/PA)

After conceiving Reign naturally following failed attempts at IVF, Ward also spoke of his delight at now having a family of four.

“I can’t believe we have got one of each,” he said.

“We are so blessed with this journey that we’ve been on – after we did IVF, this all happened naturally.

“I wasn’t fussed if it was a boy or girl, I just knew I had to have another child.

“I was over the moon that I was a dad again.”

The full interview with Shayne Ward is available in Hello! magazine, on newsstands now.

