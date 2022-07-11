Lorraine Kelly replaced on her morning show after testing positive for Covid-19

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment TV & Film

Lorraine Kelly replaced on her morning show after testing positive for Covid-19

By Press Association
July 11 2022, 9.19am
Lorraine Kelly said she had caught Covid (David Parry/PA)
Lorraine Kelly said she had caught Covid (David Parry/PA)

Carol Vorderman has stepped in to replace Lorraine Kelly on her ITV show after the presenter tested positive for Covid-19.

Kelly, 62, tweeted early on Monday morning saying the virus had “finally got me” and she had returned a positive result over the weekend.

“Thanks to the vaccine it’s not too bad and I hope to be back at work very soon,” she wrote.

“Huge thanks to @carolvorders who will be hosting @lorraine until I’m back.”

Kelly did not confirm when she will return to her eponymous daytime programme.

The NHS recommends those with the virus try to stay at home and avoid contact with other people for five days, and avoid meeting people at higher risk from Covid-19 for 10 days.

Good Morning Britain hosts Susanna Reid and Ed Balls announced Vorderman would be stepping in as they opened their own show on Monday, which takes place before Lorraine.

Vorderman, 61, later told viewers that Kelly had caught “the dreaded you know what” and wished her a “speedy recovery”.

The former Countdown co-host then joked: “I didn’t look like this at five o’clock this morning, that is for sure.”

Following her post, Kelly received a flurry of replies from famous friends such as Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader, and ITV journalist Paul Brand, as well as fans wishing her well.

