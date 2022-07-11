Mickey Rourke: I got hard not by choice but by survival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mickey Rourke: I got hard not by choice but by survival

By Press Association
July 11 2022, 11.09pm
Mickey Rourke: I got hard not by choice but by survival (Ian West/PA)
Mickey Rourke says he “got hard, not by choice but by survival” as he opened up about his abusive upbringing.

The actor and former boxer said his attitude towards dealing with trauma made him a “scary person to deal with” and he had worried about not being able to “turn the off switch off”.

Speaking on Piers Morgan Uncensored, he said he had spent 23 years in therapy to help come to terms with his traumatic childhood and past.

“I came from a very shameful upbringing and it was very violent, and very physically abusive and mentally,” he said.

“When I left home, like 14 or 15… I was so happy that the physical pain was over, because that was horrifying.

“But I didn’t realise it was going to f*** me up in my head and my way of dealing with people.”

Rourke, who is known for playing tough characters in films including The Expendables and Iron Man 2, said his actions while trying to shut out his past had lead to “alienating” those around him.

“You have a choice… when you are abused physically, at the time I wasn’t thinking about mentally,” he said.

“There comes a time and it happened when I was about 14 and when you are living in shame there is nothing worse.

“You have two choices – you either live in shame, and you become a broken soul or person, or you get hard.

“I chose to get hard not by choice but by survival.

He continued: “As the years passed, and I messed up everything I tried to accomplish.

“I take the blame for it because getting hard with everything and everybody alienated me from people… I became a scary person to deal with.”

“I didn’t know how to turn the off switch off.”

Rourke added that the global coronavirus pandemic had forced him to do “some soul-searching” and revisit “mistakes” he had made throughout his life.

