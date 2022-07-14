Daniel Kaluuya will not reprise role in Black Panther sequel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Daniel Kaluuya will not reprise role in Black Panther sequel

By Press Association
July 14 2022, 1.56am
Daniel Kaluuya will not reprise role in Black Panther sequel (Ian West/PA)
Daniel Kaluuya will not reprise role in Black Panther sequel (Ian West/PA)

Daniel Kaluuya will reportedly not be reprising his role in Marvel’s Black Panther sequel.

The British actor was asked to return to the franchise but had already committed to other projects, according to US outlet Variety.

His character W’Kabi was the best friend and confidant to King T’Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman, and the head of security for the Border Tribe, in the 2018 original film.

But dates for the production clashed with Jordan Peele’s upcoming horror film Nope, which is due for release next week.

EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London
The British actor was asked to return to the franchise but had already committed to other projects, according to US outlet Variety (Matt Crossick/PA)

Kaluuya was nominated for an Oscar for his performance in Peele’s 2017 film Get Out.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is directed by Ryan Coogler and set to hit cinemas on Nov 11.

The franchise’s star Boseman died in 2020 following a private battle with cancer, though Marvel decided not to recast the role of King T’Challa.

Other original cast members Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, and Martin Freeman have been confirmed to return.

Freeman, who plays Everett Ross, said the sequel would be “really exceptional”, despite the loss of Boseman and that fans would not see the new direction of the film coming “in a billion years”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier