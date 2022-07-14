US judge orders Britney Spears’ father to appear in court for questioning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

US judge orders Britney Spears’ father to appear in court for questioning

By Press Association
July 14 2022, 2.56am
US judge orders Britney Spears’ father to appear in court for questioning (PA)
US judge orders Britney Spears’ father to appear in court for questioning (PA)

A US judge has ordered that Britney Spears’ father must appear in court to face questions relating to the alleged surveillance of his daughter.

Jamie Spears, 70, will be deposed within the next 30 days and must also produce all documents requested by the Toxic singer’s lawyers.

The orders were made during a hearing in Los Angeles on Wednesday, attended by members of US media.

It comes despite Mr Spears’ claims that all allegations that he spied on the singer using secret recording devices hidden in her bedroom during her conservatorship are “false”.

Speaking outside court following the hearing the singer’s lawyer Matthew Rosengart told reporters: “Today was a very good day in court for Britney Spears, and it was a very good day for justice.

“Mr Spears as the court determined has now effectively been hiding from his deposition for no less than nine months.

“The day of reckoning for Mr Spears has come… we have seen nothing but obstruction and stone-walling from him.”

He added: “His daughter is finally free. His daughter is married. His daughter is happy. His daughter wants to move on.

“Mr Spears, if he loves his daughter as he professes he does, should leave her alone.”

His lawyer’s have attempted to get Ms Spears herself to be deposed, a move which her own representatives have called “retaliatory”.

The pop star was freed from the controversial conservatorship arrangement, which allowed her father to control her life and finances for nearly 14 years, in November.

The singer, 40, and her 28-year-old fitness trainer partner Sam Asghari married at their home in Los Angeles last month.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier