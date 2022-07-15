Love Island’s Millie Court asks fans not to speculate about reasons for break-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Love Island’s Millie Court asks fans not to speculate about reasons for break-up

By Press Association
July 15 2022, 6.35pm
Millie Court (Jonathan Hordle/PA)
Millie Court (Jonathan Hordle/PA)

Millie Court has urged fans not to speculate about the reason behind her shock break-up with Liam Reardon less than a year after they won Love Island.

The couple beat Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran to be crowned the winners of the ITV2 dating show last summer and split the £50,000 prize money.

On Wednesday, the pair announced their split, calling it a “tough decision” but adding they are “ready for new chapters”.

Former Asos administrator Court has since broken her silence on the break-up, asking fans not to believe what they have seen on social media.

She wrote on an Instagram story: “Last thing I want is people to say nasty things about Liam or put the blame on him, or vice versa, it wouldn’t have ended on a good note like it did if anything happened.

“Going through a break up is hard enough as it is, let alone when people are spreading nasty rumours that are simply not true.

“Please remember we are human beings too, we have feelings and to always, always be kind. You never really know what someone is going through.

“I know I have been quiet for a couple of days but I needed time to digest, and also stay off my phone and clear my mind. However majority of my job is based online and I love my job so much I truly do.

“I’ll continue posting as normal, but again please be mindful of what you are commenting. Love you guys.”

Court thanked fans who “made me smile on a really hard day” with their support and kind words. She added: “I feel so lucky to have you all in my life.”

She also shared a picture on her Instagram story showing former Love Island host Caroline Flack and contestants Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis, who have all died.

The picture was captioned: “In a world where you can be anything…be kind.”

Essex-based Court and former brick-layer Reardon, from Wales, came close to splitting on Love Island last year after he was unfaithful in Casa Amor with fellow contestant Lillie Haynes.

After winning the seventh series of the show, the couple bought an apartment in Essex.

