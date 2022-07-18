BBC Breakfast’s Jon Kay gets ‘splatted’ by pigeon on air

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
BBC Breakfast’s Jon Kay gets ‘splatted’ by pigeon on air

By Press Association
July 18 2022, 9.58am Updated: July 18 2022, 2.00pm
Jon Kay had an unfortunate pigeon poo incident on air (BBC Breakfast)

BBC presenter Jon Kay asked Carol Kirkwood if she had any tips on how to remove bird poo from a linen jacket after he got “splatted” live on air.

Kay, who was last week announced as the new regular presenter on BBC Breakfast from Monday to Wednesday, was presenting from Cambridge wearing a beige linen suit when the incident happened.

After asking weather presenter Kirkwood for her top tips on keeping cool during the heatwave, he said: “Carol, have you got any tips for removing bird poo from linen jackets? Because I’ve just been splatted by a pigeon…”

While going to wipe his jacket collar and asking: “Do I go in with the wet..?” Kirkwood suggested: “Try one of these wet wipes things, it might spread it a wee bit, but if you use a few…”

Hull-born Kay, 52, added: “It could get messy couldn’t it? I’m slightly anxious about doing this. I’ve also got another jacket – maybe we’ll go for that option for now and hit the the dry cleaners a bit later.”

As he ended his segment, he quipped: “I’m going off to dab my jacket and will try get that sorted, in the meantime, I’m just glad it wasn’t a swan, to be honest, it was just a pigeon.”

Jon Kay dabs his shoulder after being splatted with pigeon poo while presenting from Cambridge (BBC Breakfast)

From the studio, presenter Nina Warhurst told Kay that while it may not feel like it, “that delivery is considered good luck!”

Kay changed into a dark jacket following the incident to present the rest of the programme.

Meanwhile, as the heatwave sweeps across England, Kirkwood’s tips for keeping cool were: “Keep hydrated, first of all, make sure you drink plenty of water, stay off the alcohol and the caffeine, if you can.”

Speaking just after 7am on Monday morning, Kirkwood added: “When it’s early in the morning, like now, open your windows and doors, let the cooler air in, but you’re going to have to close them again.

“Close your curtains to keep the hot air that’s coming our way right out, walk in the shade if you have to be out, avoid the hours of 11am-3pm and don’t leave animals or people in parked, closed cars… I think these would probably be my top tips, Jon.”

