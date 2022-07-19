Ryan Gosling says The Gray Man gave him a taste of being in a Marvel film

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ryan Gosling says The Gray Man gave him a taste of being in a Marvel film

By Press Association
July 19 2022, 8.43pm Updated: July 19 2022, 11.05pm
Ryan Gosling arriving at the special screening of The Gray Man at BFI Southbank in London (Ian West/PA)
Ryan Gosling has said starring in Netflix espionage thriller The Gray Man offered him “a little experience” of being in a Marvel film.

The Hollywood star, 41, plays Court Gentry, an ex-CIA agent who discovers a secret that puts his life at risk, in the film from Anthony and Joe Russo – the directors best known for their work on the Avengers films.

The Gray Man also stars Captain America star Chris Evans as Lloyd Hansen, a former CIA operative who hunts Gentry across the world, while Knives Out’s Ana de Armas appears as agent Dani Miranda, and Rege-Jean Page as a villainous spy boss.

Gosling is yet to appear in a Marvel film, but is reported to have expressed interest in playing the character Ghost Rider.

Speaking to the PA news agency at a special screening of The Gray Man in London, he said: “I do feel like I got to have a bit of that experience on this because it is obviously the Russos and Chris and the crew that they work with is the same crew – so I got a little Marvel experience, a little bit.”

Special screening of The Gray Man – London
Chris Evans (Ian West/PA)

Asked about Evans’ antagonist, who sports a moustache, he added: “When Chris came with the trash ‘stache, the whole thing was exciting, because a hero is only as good as his villain. So when he showed up, I though ‘okay!’”

Joe Russo said Gosling joining Marvel would be a great “story” but that all of the cast were talented enough to take a role in the superhero world.

He told PA: “I think they would fall down on their knees to get any of these folks in the Marvel universe. But Ryan, oh my gosh. What a story that would be.

“Rege, Jessica Henwick, Ana – such a badass in this film. I could go on and on.”

Special screening of The Gray Man – London
Anthony and Joe Russo (Ian West/PA)

Fresh from starring as Bond girl Paloma in the 007 film No Time To Die, de Armas said she enjoyed the many physical stunts during filming.

Asked how her experience had differed between Bond and The Gray Man, she said: “It was different because, well, in the Bond film I only had 15 minutes in the movie, which were amazing and I know that the audience loved the character. Paloma was awesome.

“But this one, of course, required a lot more work and preparation. We rehearsed for like three months, and I tried to do as much as I could myself.

“That is what the stunt doubles are for, for the really dangerous parts, but I really enjoyed it.

Special screening of The Gray Man – London
Ana de Armas (Ian West/PA)

“I didn’t know I was going to get so much into the genre and I like it. It’s a lot of work but it pays off and looks incredible on screen.”

The Gray Man is in cinemas now and launches on Netflix on July 22.

