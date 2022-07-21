Tiff to host world premiere of My Policeman starring Harry Styles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Tiff to host world premiere of My Policeman starring Harry Styles

By Press Association
July 21 2022, 4.43pm
David Dawson, Harry Styles and Emma Corrin starring in My Policeman (Parisa Taghizadeh/Amazon Prime Video/PA)
David Dawson, Harry Styles and Emma Corrin starring in My Policeman (Parisa Taghizadeh/Amazon Prime Video/PA)

My Policeman starring Harry Styles will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (Tiff), organisers have announced.

The film, based on Bethan Roberts’ 2012 novel of the same name, stars the chart-topping singer as titular police officer Tom, who is embroiled in a complex love triangle set in the 1950s.

Emma Corrin, who won a Golden Globe for their portrayal of Diana, Princess of Wales in Netflix’s The Crown, plays his wife Marion, a teacher, while David Dawson plays museum curator Patrick.

The Amazon Prime film is set in 1950s Britain with flashes forward to the 90s, starring Gina McKee, Linus Roache and Rupert Everett as older versions of the main characters.

Michael Grandage directed the film, shot in Venice and Brighton, from an adapted screenplay by Oscar winner Ron Nyswaner, the writer of 1993 legal drama Philadelphia.

The 47th edition of Tiff will run from September 8 to 18 across various locations in the city.

The House of Tiffany & Co Vision and Virtuosity exhibition
Florence Pugh (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

It comes after Variety reported that Styles’ film Don’t Worry Darling, which co-stars Florence Pugh, will screen at the Venice Film Festival.

Directed by Olivia Wilde, the film is also set in the 1950s, in an isolated, utopian community in the California desert, and features an unhappy housewife and her husband, who harbours a dark secret.

My Policeman will be released in UK cinemas on October 21 and globally on Prime Video on November 4.

