The Love Island bombshells make their feelings known as they head out on dates

The new Love Island bombshells will make their feelings known as they are each given the opportunity to go on a date with an islander of their choice during Thursday night’s episode.

Four new contestants, including Halifax striker Jamie Allen, caused a stir when they entered the villa in Wednesday’s episode of the hit ITV2 dating show.

Bombshell Lacey Edwards will receive a text inviting her and the other new bombshells, Jamie, Reece Ford and Nathalia Campos, to each select an islander of their choice to go on a date with.

🧺 FIRST LOOK 🧺 The new bombshells are grafting, and while it's a picnic for some Islanders, others are feeling a little shaken… #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/P7opDSPVHt — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 21, 2022

Lacey opts for Deji Adeniyi, saying: “Deji, would you like to come on a date and maybe make me laugh again?”

While Nathalia chooses Adam Collard and Jamie picks Danica Taylor. As Reece chooses Ekin-Su Culculoglu, who is currently coupled up with Davide Sanclimenti, Deji remarks: “You’ve got balls, my boy.”

As the new arrivals leave the villa for their dates, a seemingly laid back Davide says: “I am calm and chill… I don’t see competition.”

Before asking her on a date, Reece will have already made his interest in Ekin-Su known, telling the actress: “You intrigue me, that’s why I wanted to speak to you first.”

Meanwhile, Jamie already has his sights set on singleton Danica, and tells her: “I just wanted to pull you quick because, even before coming in here you would have been the girl that I would have come in here to get to know the most.”

And it was all going so well… 👀 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/syiScyG2LA — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 20, 2022

During Adam’s date with Nathalia, he will tell the Brazilian-born 23-year-old that he was glad to be picked, adding: “Look, me and Paige are going really well, but I’m a realistic person as well and it’s only a week. Just need to see what happens.”

Adam’s current partner Paige Thorne struggles with the idea that he is on a date with someone else. Speaking in the beach hut she says: “Really? Can I not just have this one for myself? Can you just back off please.”

As Adam returns to the villa from his date he pulls Paige for a chat and summarises the date for her.

Love Island airs on Thursday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.