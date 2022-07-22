Harry Styles surpasses One Direction with another week at top of album chart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Harry Styles surpasses One Direction with another week at top of album chart

By Press Association
July 22 2022, 6.04pm
Harry Styles (Ian West/PA)
Harry Styles (Ian West/PA)

Harry Styles’ latest album Harry’s House has earned its sixth week at number one and now boasts more weeks atop the chart than all of One Direction’s albums combined.

The 28-year-old scored four number one albums with his former boyband – 2012’s Take Me Home, 2013’s Midnight Memories, 2014’s Four and 2015’s Made In The AM.

Across those four records, the group totalled five weeks at number one.

Brit Awards 2014 – Press Room – London
Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Nial Horan from One Direction at the 2014 Brit Awards (Ian West/PA)

Styles and his former bandmates – Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Niall Horan – parted ways in 2016 after five years together as one of the world’s biggest boy bands, having been formed during the 2010 series of The X Factor.

Fifth member Zayn Malik left the band in 2015, a year before they went on indefinite hiatus.

To claim the top spot, Styles held off competition from Mabel, whose second album About Last Night… ended the week at number two.

The record, in which she charts a fantasy night out full of ups and downs, is her highest charting to date.

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend -Coventry
Mabel (Ian West/PA)

Her 2018 mixtape Ivy To Roses charted at number 28 and 2019’s debut album, High Expectations, at number three.

Ed Sheeran claimed third place with = (Equals) while Beatopia by pop-punk singer-songwriter Beabadoobee took number four.

George Ezra was at number five with Gold Rush Kid and American pop star Lizzo took number six with new album Special.

Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp’s first collaborative project, 18, was a new entry at number 38.

On the singles chart, Scottish DJ duo LF System secured a third consecutive week at number one with Afraid To Feel.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier