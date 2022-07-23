Succession’s Brian Cox was initially ‘irked’ by namesake Prof Brian Cox

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Succession’s Brian Cox was initially ‘irked’ by namesake Prof Brian Cox

By Press Association
July 23 2022, 2.36pm
Actor Brian Cox is often confused with his physicist namesake Professor Brian Cox (Jane Barlow/PA)
Brian Cox, star of Succession, and Brian Cox, professor of particle physics, have come together to discuss often being mistaken for one another and the difficulty of politics and fame.

Scottish actor Brian Cox gained recognition for his extensive work with the Royal Shakespeare Company and the Royal National Theatre, before starring as Logan Roy in the critically acclaimed HBO series.

Meanwhile Prof Brian Cox is a former musician turned physics professor who found public notoriety presenting the BBC’s Wonders Of The Solar System and Forces Of Nature.

In an interview with The Guardian, the two Brians were brought together, with actor Brian Cox revealing he used to get “irked” at his namesake after the pair were almost mixed up on a restaurant reservation, but has since learned to embrace the name the pair share.

Prof Brian Cox reminded the actor of this, saying: “Do you remember that time we both nearly turned up to the same restaurant?

“I think I’d got there first, and I could see the horror on their faces, because they thought they had double-booked.

“They must have thought: “Two Brian Coxes aren’t going to turn up and say: ‘Hello, table for Brian Cox please’.”

The Succession actor replied: “It annoyed me initially – but has been such a great lesson – to find someone who is extraordinarily successful with the same name as me.

“It irked me at first, then I thought, it’s not important.

“I mean, we have the same name, but then something comes into play where you go, ‘Well, it’s only a name’.”

“So it has been wonderful meeting you, Brian, because it’s proved that the name doesn’t matter.

“I’m very pleased that we’ve got the same name, but ultimately it’s just one of those curiously strange accidents.”

Sunday Morning
Professor Brian Cox is often confused with his namesake, Scottish actor Brian Cox (James Manning/PA)

The pair also reflected on the difficulty of having a political opinion when in the spotlight.

“I’m not supposed to have political views but I do, but that’s also to do with my history,” said actor Brian Cox.

Prof Brian Cox asked his namesake: “Would you ever consider going into politics? I suppose the great example of an actor going into politics was Ronald Reagan.”

“Let’s not get into Reaganomics because we could be here all day!” responded the Scottish actor.

He also remarked: “That’s clearly why we’ve got the same name, Brian! It’s quite extraordinary and very harmonising to talk to you this way because you realise that regardless of our different pursuits, we’re on a very similar journey.”

The actor discussed his character Logan Roy, founder and CEO of the media conglomerate Waystar Royco and patriarch of the Roy family in dark comedy drama Succession, with Prof Brian Cox and revealed an interesting observation about the fictional media tycoon.

Actor Brian Cox explained to the physicist: “I had another beautiful moment yesterday – I shouldn’t be giving all this away, but I don’t care – where Logan realises he doesn’t have any other pals and how lonely he is, which I found incredibly moving.

“Again that’s part of the human condition; that sense of loneliness. That’s why there’s a heroic element to Logan, because he’s in deep struggle with himself. And as you’ve said, the problem is that we are in a constant deep struggle with ourselves.”

