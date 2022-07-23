First glimpse at Douglas Henshall’s final appearance in Shetland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
First glimpse at Douglas Henshall’s final appearance in Shetland

By Press Association
July 23 2022, 3.30pm
Viewers have been given a glimpse of Douglas Henshall starring in the role of DI Jimmy Perez in Shetland before he departs the BBC crime drama series (Mark Mainz/BBC/PA)
Viewers have been given a glimpse of Douglas Henshall starring in the role of DI Jimmy Perez in Shetland before he departs the BBC crime drama series (Mark Mainz/BBC/PA)

Fans of BBC One crime drama Shetland have been given a first glimpse at the upcoming series, which will see Douglas Henshall make his final appearance as DI Jimmy Perez.

Following the announcement that the 56-year-old Scottish actor will be leaving his role in the murder mystery series, the BBC has released an initial trailer ahead of the show’s seventh series airing in August.

The trailer opens with DI Jimmy Perez telling his team: “I got a concerned call from a Rachel Cairns. Her son, Connor, hasn’t returned home.

“This is a vulnerable young man. For the family’s sake, let’s find him.”

Henshall made his debut in the role of DI Jimmy Perez in 2013 in the TV adaptation of the crime novels by Ann Cleeves.

He announced his departure from the show earlier in the week, with the BBC saying he was leaving to explore other acting opportunities.

The trailer continues with clips of dramatic and some violent scenes, as the tension surrounding Connor’s disappearance builds.

It draws to a close with Rachel shouting: “Just find my son!” before panning out to show a picturesque view of the Shetland Islands coastline.

Henshall has starred alongside regulars including Alison O’Donnell, Steven Robertson, Mark Bonnar and Julie Graham over the seven series.

Despite Henshall’s departure, the show is expected to return for an eighth series in 2023, with a replacement for the role to be announced in due course.

Series eight of Shetland will start filming from spring 2023 in locations on Shetland and across Scotland, the BBC has announced.

